Anne Hathaway has revealed that she quietly dealt with a serious eye condition for a decade while continuing to work through some of the biggest years of her Hollywood career. The actress, who recently found herself at the centre of facelift speculation online, shared that she was legally blind in her left eye because of an early-onset cataract.

Hathaway opened up about the experience during an appearance on the New York Times podcast Popcast in April, explaining how badly the condition affected her vision before she eventually underwent surgery.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cataract is described as 'a clouding of the lens of the eye' and can lead to blurry vision, faded colours, and sensitivity to glare. Hathaway admitted she did not fully understand how much her sight had deteriorated until after the operation restored her vision. Fans were left stunned by the revelation, especially after learning the Oscar winner continued filming major projects throughout those years without publicly discussing the issue.

Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Decade-Long Health Struggle

During her conversation with Popcast hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, Hathaway explained just how severe the condition had become before she finally sought treatment.

'It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye and I wound up getting surgery,' the 43-year-old shared.

The actress also reflected on the emotional impact of finally seeing clearly again after living with impaired vision for so long. 'I didn't realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum,' she recalled.

The revelation quickly spread across social media, where fans expressed shock that Hathaway had managed to continue such a demanding career while quietly dealing with the condition. One person wrote on X, 'Anne Hathaway just casually revealing she was legally blind out of her left eye for ten years on a random podcast with 87,000 subscribers. Girl, hello??'

Another fan praised the actress for continuing to work without turning her personal struggle into publicity. 'The fact that she powered through ten years of major movies with that and never once complained or used it for press...actual legend behavior,' the user posted.

A third person echoed the disbelief surrounding the revelation, writing, 'Oh my god?? The amount of movies she did during those ten years, and she never mentioned it.'

Hathaway also spoke about how much she values her eyesight now after going through the experience. 'I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle,' she said.

The actress acknowledged that access to the surgery changed everything for her, noting that treatment would not have been possible for everyone in earlier generations. Hathaway pointed out that 'two generations back' her vision-saving surgery 'wouldn't have been an option for someone like me.'

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Actress Continues Busy Film Run After Surgery Revelation

Hathaway made the comments while promoting her latest film, Mother Mary, during a press day appearance on Popcast. In the upcoming film, she plays the title character, a pop star named Mary who reconnects with her former costume designer and estranged best friend Sam Anselm ahead of a comeback performance.

According to the film's IMDb logline, the story follows Mary as she 'reunite[s] with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm, on the eve of her comeback performance.'

The film also features a cast including Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, Atheena Frizzell, Jessica Brown Findlay, FKA Twigs, and Alba Baptista.

Earlier this year, Hathaway also discussed the project during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she revealed Taylor Swift served as an inspiration while making the film. She explained that director David Lowery is a major fan of the singer.

'I mean, she was kind of like an angel that I felt like was over our heads all the time,' Hathaway said of Swift.

The actress added that Swift's documentary Miss Americana influenced her approach to the role. 'And I was influenced by her tour film Miss Americana and how vulnerable she just let herself be,' Hathaway told Colbert.

Despite the personal health struggle she quietly endured for years, Hathaway remains one of Hollywood's busiest stars. She currently has five films arriving in cinemas this year alone. Alongside Mother Mary, she also appeared in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which was released on May 1 and reportedly enjoyed major box office success.