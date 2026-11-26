The actor who voiced the title character in Steven Universe, previously credited as Zach Callison, has publicly identified as a transgender woman and now goes by Zyri. In a personal essay, she explained her absence from public life and described abuse that she said culminated in 2019.

In an Instagram post on 25 November, Zyri linked to her Substack essay, 'A Letter.'

'i'm alive, i'm "back", and i'm t-r-a-n-s,' she wrote, announcing her return after almost eight years away. Zyri said she was 'repeatedly, violently physically abused' by a partner she lived with while recording the final season of Steven Universe in 2019. She placed the abuse within a wider period of exploitation and declining mental health, and said she was now supported by her wife and family.

Zyri, the voice actress for Steven Universe, has came out as a trans woman on Instagram. 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/nAN4DDzqYb — ToonHive (@ToonHive) November 25, 2026

Abuse During the Final Season of Steven Universe

Zyri said the abuse occurred after she left her music career, months after releasing A Picture Perfect Hollywood Heartbreak. She did not identify the partner or describe the specific acts of physical abuse.

She also described sexual harassment, stalking and doxxing by fans, sexual abuse by intimate partners, and grooming by a mentor. She said she had been manipulated for money and blackmailed into abusive relationships through threats of suicide and reputational harm.

Her mental health deteriorated to the point that she stopped working, auditioning, responding to loved ones, going outside and sleeping normally. She began performing professionally at eight and said her childhood in entertainment left her poorly prepared for everyday responsibilities.

Mental Health Struggles and Coming Out

Zyri said the professional help she initially received was ineffective and cost tens of thousands of dollars. She later accessed psychological care and was diagnosed with autism at 25, which she said helped her understand difficulties recognising others' intentions and setting boundaries.

She also described coming to terms with gender dysphoria and her identity as a transgender woman. She feared being outed before she was ready, having felt that her public identity as a child performer had taken control of her name and personal identity.

She described accepting her gender identity as the first part of her life that felt entirely her own. Reflecting on her 28th birthday, celebrated just over a year earlier, she said she could now imagine a future she had once struggled to picture.

Zyri credited her wife, her mother and friends with helping her rebuild her life. She said she and her wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2026, and described leaving Los Angeles to find a community where she felt accepted.

Zyri Plans a More Private Return

Zyri said she still missed performing and creating, but had only recently felt well enough to consider returning. She intends to take on public-facing work when professionally necessary, while keeping social media and her private life separate from her career.

She hopes to make music again, although she has not decided what form that work will take. She said continued interest in her 2018 album had helped support her financially while she recovered.

She thanked fans for supporting her music and Steven Universe, a series she remains proud of despite her complicated relationship with the attention it brought at a young age. She said she looked forward to performing again, but wanted to maintain the boundaries she has established.