Men's Tennis No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz revealed new details about his love life, debunking rumours about him dating a former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant.

Alcaraz, fresh from his recent success at the US Open, reportedly told his inner circle that he is currently 'single'. This admission contradicted what the sister of the American fashion model and reality show star, Brooks Nader, said in a previous interview.

Talking to E! News during the New York Fashion Week, Nader's sister Grace Ann revealed that the 'Dancing with the Stars' ninth-placer and the tennis champ were seeing each other romantically.

'The rumours are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he's the man of the hour,' Grace Ann said.

But Spanish journalist Alberto Guzman corrected the claims, saying that Alcaraz divulged his current relationship status to those close to him.

'They're not dating, it's not an official relationship,' Guzman said during an appearance on the TV show No Somos, adding, 'He confirmed to those close to him that he is single and has no intention of having any serious relationships.'

When asked to comment on what Grace Ann said, the Spanish journo said, 'Maybe she is not well informed.'

Both Alcaraz and Brooks have yet to publicly address the dating rumours.

Dating both No. 1 and No. 2?

While mum about her alleged relationship with Alcaraz, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was compelled to address another gossip fuelled by her sister about her and Alcaraz's sports nemesis Jannik Sinner.

Talks about Brooks and the World No. 2 started when Grace Ann dropped the bomb during an interview with SiriusXM's Page Six Radio in late August.

In front of their other sisters and co-stars in Hulu's new reality show, 'Love Thy Nader,' Grace Ann claimed that Brooks was dating men from 'every field and court,' but 'not the NBA.'

She also hinted that the name of one of the men dating her sister 'rhymes with winner.'

Brooks neither denied nor confirmed her sister's statement. Instead, she playfully quipped, 'Stop talking! I'm going to punch you when we get home already.'

But after the Page Six Radio interview, Brooks gave a vague answer when late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked her directly if she and Sinner were an item. She replied, 'Is this, like, an interrogation? I'm so scared right now,' then added, 'You're close... you're warm.'

The Italian tennis star has yet to comment on his rumoured relationship with Brooks.

Sightings and Relationship History

The model was spotted sitting front row during Alcaraz's match with Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open on 31 August, which he won. He went on to play against Sinner during the 7 September finals, where he took home the trophy.

She has an interesting romance history, including her casual relationship with NFL star Tom Brady last year.

Brooks also previously dated 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Gleb Savchenko, but they parted ways in April after an eight-month fling.

She was also married to real estate investor Billy Haire, whom she split with in 2024. They finalised their divorce after a year.