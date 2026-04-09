The tragic death of a young British woman in Vietnam has brought attention to the dangers faced by travellers in the region. Orla Wates, aged 19, lost her life during a motorcycle ride in the northern part of the country.

Who Was Orla Wates?

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Orla Wates was a British teenager from London. She was described by those who knew her as 'beautiful, independent and very funny'. She was travelling South East Asia on a gap year before starting her studies at Durham University. Her trip included a journey along the Ha Giang Loop, a popular route in northern Vietnam known for its stunning mountain scenery.

Orla was part of a family with strong roots in the construction industry. Her father, Andrew Wates, is the director of the Wates Group, a large family-owned firm. She had three siblings and was seen as someone who lived her life to the full. Her family mentioned that she had 'a sharp wit' and loved to make others laugh.

Details of the Accident

On 2 April 2026, Orla was travelling on the Ha Giang Loop when the accident occurred. Local media reports say she fell from the back of a motorcycle while riding through the mountainous terrain. The incident happened near the town of Dong Van, a well-known stop for travellers on the route.

She was taken to Hanoi's Viet Duc Friendship Hospital. Despite efforts from medical staff, she died later that day. Her parents were with her at the hospital when she passed away. Viet Nam News reported that she died in the hospital after being transported there following the accident.

Family's Response and Organ Donation

Orla's family described her as someone who 'lived life to the full' and had a love for Vietnam. Her mother, Henrietta Wates, stated that the family had decided to donate her organs. She explained, 'We believe that if there were a way to give opportunity to others, this is what Orla would have wanted'.

The organ donations saved the lives of five critically ill Vietnamese patients. A hospital spokesperson said, 'Her family made a deeply compassionate decision that transcended nationality and race - to donate her organs, giving others a chance at life.' They added that her life 'continues quietly and resiliently in others who have been given a second chance'.

Her father, Andrew Wates, told the hospital that Orla had loved Vietnam. He said, 'To give back to the country she loved was very important to our family.' The family's decision to donate her organs reflects their wish to help others despite their grief.

The Dangers of Vietnam's Roads

Vietnam's roads are known for their beauty but also for their dangers. The country reported more than 10,000 deaths and 16,000 injuries from traffic accidents in 2024. The Ha Giang Loop, where Orla was riding, is about 350 km (217 miles) long and runs through mountainous terrain.

Many tourists opt to travel on the back of a motorcycle with a local guide. However, the route is considered risky, especially for those inexperienced in riding or unfamiliar with local traffic conditions. Local authorities and tour operators often advise caution when undertaking such journeys.

Official and Community Reactions

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) expressed its condolences. A spokesperson said, 'Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Orla Wates, following her tragic death in Vietnam.' The FCDO confirmed it was in contact with local authorities and offering support during this difficult time.