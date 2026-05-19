Tom Kane, the veteran voice actor best known to Star Wars fans as the voice of Yoda and the narrator of The Clone Wars, has died in the United States at the age of 64, his representative has confirmed, with the cause of death given as complications from a 2020 stroke.

News of Kane's death comes more than three years after his family first revealed he had suffered a 'life-changing' stroke. In a Facebook post shared in late 2020, his daughter said the actor had been left unable to 'efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell,' even though he remained mentally sharp and in what she described as good spirits.

At the time, fans hoped that rehabilitation might restore at least some of his ability to work, but it soon became clear his days behind the microphone were effectively over.

The confirmation of his death was issued on Monday 18 May by his representative, Zachery McGinnis, in a statement shared with USA Today, after TMZ first reported the story. McGinnis said Kane's death was the result of complications stemming from that stroke, drawing a direct line between the medical emergency that cut short his career and the loss being felt by colleagues and fans now.

Nothing further has been disclosed about Kane's condition in his final months, and there has been no independent medical confirmation beyond the representative's account, so some details of his final days remain private.

Incredibly sad news today… the beloved Tom Kane has passed away.



He shaped SO many of our childhoods/teenage years as Takeo Masaki in Call of Duty Zombies and as Yoda in Star Wars The Clone Wars. Can’t be understated how huge of a loss this is for us all. RIP Tom. Thank you… pic.twitter.com/oH9E3JkHSb — Jon (@MrDalekJD) May 18, 2026

McGinnis paid an unvarnished tribute to a client he clearly regarded as more than just a working relationship. 'From his unforgettable performances in Star Wars to countless animated series, documentaries and games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humour and heart to every role he touched,' he said. 'His voice became part of our lives, our memories and the stories we carry with us.'

Star Wars Legacy

For Star Wars audiences, Kane was the voice that opened the door to an entire era of storytelling. On the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, he served as the booming narrator who kicked off each episode with a spoken version of the saga's famous opening crawl, laying out the stakes in clipped, wartime tones. It was a small but crucial task that stitched the animated series into the feel of the original films.

Kane also stepped into one of the franchise's most sacred roles, voicing Jedi Master Yoda on The Clone Wars and other projects linked to the galaxy far, far away. His work extended well beyond television. Over the years, he contributed to multiple Star Wars video games and lent his voice to the franchise's live-action films, including taking on the role of Admiral Ackbar in The Last Jedi.

That breadth of involvement helps explain the wave of tributes now filling social media feeds and fan forums. For many, Kane's voice is associated not with one character but with the entire soundscape of modern Star Wars, from battlefront briefings to sage Jedi counsel. The franchise tends to treat its legacy figures with a quasi-familial loyalty, and Kane is being remembered in that vein: as one of the invisible craftsmen who made the whole thing hang together.

Just days before his death, Kane had still been publicly engaging with that world. On 4 May, he marked Star Wars Day on Instagram with a throwback video of himself throwing the opening pitch at a baseball game, signing off with the line, 'May the force be with you.' The post reads now like an unintentional farewell to a fanbase that had long since adopted him.

A Life in Voice Acting

To recall, Kane's career was never limited to a single franchise. To an entirely different generation, he will forever be Professor Utonium from The Powerpuff Girls, the slightly frazzled but loving scientist who creates Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup in a laboratory accident. That performance, earnest and faintly exasperated, became a defining sound of late-1990s Cartoon Network.

He was also Darwin, the posh, anxious chimpanzee in The Wild Thornberrys, a role he carried over into The Wild Thornberrys Movie and the crossover feature Rugrats Go Wild. According to IMDb, Kane amassed close to 300 acting credits, voicing characters across Johnny Bravo, The Angry Beavers, Cow and Chicken, Kim Possible, Avatar: The Last Airbender and a long list of other series, as well as documentaries and games.

If that range sounds almost implausibly broad, it reflects the ecosystem of voice work at the time. A handful of hugely versatile actors carried much of the load for children's television through the 1990s and 2000s. Kane was very much part of that informal repertory company, switching from heroic gravitas to cartoon absurdity with what looked, from the outside, like ease.

Away from the recording booth, McGinnis painted a picture of a man whose private life was no less demanding than his professional one. 'Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children, three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering,' he said. 'That compassion and generosity defined who he was just as much as his remarkable talent did.'

They say there’s no such thing as a perfect man… those people never met #TomKane.



I’ve never in my life met a sweeter soul or a better human being.



He and his wife raised three beautiful children, then opened their hearts and adopted six more. Six more. Imagine that.



Visiting… pic.twitter.com/7uvJPR8JF6 — tara strong (@tarastrong) May 18, 2026

Those personal details offer a sharp counterpoint to the impersonal nature of most animation credits. The voices that populate childhoods are often faceless by design. Kane never had the international celebrity of the actors whose faces appear on cinema posters, but he arguably enjoyed something more unusual, the quiet, long-term intimacy that comes from being present, episode after episode, in living rooms and bedrooms around the world.

In March, he posted a photograph of himself reunited with Cathy Cavadini, Tara Strong and E G Daily, the original voices of the Powerpuff Girls, captioning it simply, 'Reunited with my girls!!' Strong, who voiced Bubbles, replied that they were 'so happy... so emotional to be back with our professor.' It reads now like a small, affectionate epilogue to a career that had already been curtailed by illness but still carried deep emotional ties.

Read more Tom Kane Cause of Death Update: 'Star Wars' and 'The Powerpuff Girls' Icon Who Voiced Yoda and Professor Utonium Dies Tom Kane Cause of Death Update: 'Star Wars' and 'The Powerpuff Girls' Icon Who Voiced Yoda and Professor Utonium Dies

McGinnis ended his statement with a line that many fans will likely recognise as accurate rather than sentimental: 'Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories and love he gave to the world will live on forever.'

With the cause of Kane's death attributed to his 2020 stroke and no suggestion of any other underlying factor, what remains uncontested is the scale of the work he leaves behind, preserved in hundreds of episodes, films and games that will keep on playing long after the credits roll.