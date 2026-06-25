Former Rap City host Big Tigger has been ordered to stay away from his wife and children after a Georgia judge granted a temporary protective order amid allegations of domestic violence, marking the latest development in a legal case that has drawn significant attention.

Court documents show that Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, must remain at least 200 yards away from his wife, Alicia Brown, and their children. The order was granted after Brown petitioned a Fulton County court for protection. The ruling comes days after Morgan's arrest on aggravated assault and child cruelty charges, allegations he has denied.

Judge Grants Protective Order and Temporary Custody

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According to court records, the temporary protective order prohibits Morgan from contacting Brown or the couple's children while the case proceeds through the legal system.

The judge also granted Brown temporary custody of the couple's minor children and exclusive use of the family home. In addition, Morgan was ordered to surrender access to the property's Ring camera system and remote gate controls.

The restrictions are expected to remain in effect until a scheduled court hearing, when both parties will have the opportunity to present their cases.

Assault Allegations Detailed in Court Petition

In her petition seeking the protective order, Brown alleged that an altercation took place in May during which Morgan slammed her head into a door.

According to the filing, Brown claimed the incident left her requiring stitches. The allegations formed part of her request for court protection.

The claims outlined in the petition have not been proven in court, and the legal proceedings remain ongoing.

The case has attracted widespread attention because of Morgan's long-standing public profile. He became a familiar face through his work as host of BET's influential music programme Rap City.

Claims of Threats, Control Over Home Security Systems

Brown's filing also included allegations that Morgan attempted to pressure her into denying the reported incident.

According to the petition, she claimed he warned that she would 'lose everything' if she spoke out about the allegations.

The court documents further state that Brown accused Morgan of cutting off her access to the home's surveillance cameras and gate controls after the incident.

As part of the temporary protective order, the judge directed Morgan to relinquish control of those systems, giving Brown exclusive access while the matter remains before the court.

Big Tigger Arrested on Assault, Child Cruelty Charges

The protective order follows Morgan's arrest on 20 June.

Authorities charged him with aggravated assault and child cruelty. Following his arrest, he was released after posting surety bonds totalling $10,000.

The criminal case and the protective order proceedings are separate legal matters. While the criminal charges will be handled through the criminal courts, the protective order addresses the immediate concerns raised in Brown's petition.

Big Tigger Denies Allegations

Morgan has denied the allegations against him and has publicly stated that he intends to contest the case.

In a statement previously provided to TMZ, he said: 'For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life.'

His response came after details of the allegations and his subsequent arrest became public.

Court Hearing Set for July

A hearing has been scheduled for 13 July, when a judge is expected to review the temporary protective order and hear arguments from both sides.

The outcome of the hearing could determine whether the restrictions imposed on Morgan remain in place, are modified or are lifted as the legal proceedings continue.