Addison Rae is finally clearing the air on allegations that she's a 'Trump Supporter' after a brief encounter with the US President that made headlines earlier this year.

The TikTok star, who is now focusing on her music and acting career, said she respects different political opinions but emphasised that she doesn't support Trump. Now tied to a specific political stand in the eyes of the public, Rae hopes that people will give her a second chance as she breaks out as an actress beyond TikTok.

Addison Rae's Controversial Meetup with Trump

Rae faced criticism after cameras captured her tapping Trump on the shoulder and introducing herself at a UFC fight in July.

Fans and the public interpreted the encounter as a 'support' for the president, with others calling her a 'MAGA TikToker'.

Initially hesitant to discuss the incident, Rae admitted to LA Times, 'I don't feel comfortable talking about that', before clarifying her position. She explained that trying to convince critics of her beliefs often feels futile.

When asking if she's really 'MAGA', Rae answered, 'I mean, I don't support Trump'.

'And if someone does, that's their opinion and I respect everyone's opinion, for each their own. But it's very rare on occasion that you ever get to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that', she added.

Rae also acknowledged that she doesn't often meet presidents and that she's only being a 'friendly person'. 'Introducing myself does not mean I stand behind anything that any respective person condones', the TikTok-turned-actress star commented.

Career Beyond TikTok

With many of her peers frozen behind TikTok fame, like the D'Amelio's, Rae is adjusting how she engages with her fans beyond the platform.

However, it's not always going to be a smooth transition.

Addison Rae takes Jimmy through some popular TikTok dances, including Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” & Cardi B’s “Up”.

Earlier this year, she performed eight viral dances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon without crediting the original creators. While the creators were later invited to appear on the show, Rae acknowledged the oversight and said she is learning to manage responsibilities as a high-profile social media figure.

'If it is a little extra effort or a few more minutes to find someone that did the dance, you should do it. It doesn't take that much longer', she said. 'It's an app and we're all on it all day anyways, so why can't you look for a name, you know what I mean?'

Addison Rae Pleads Fans to 'Give Her a Chance'

Beyond social media, Rae has shifted her priorities towards her acting career. She revealed that she no longer feels the same pressure to post constantly, citing a busier schedule and guidance from mentors like Kim Kardashian.

'Now, it's just time for me to take that extra step, go the extra mile to make sure people can see my passion for acting going forward', noting that she wants people to give her movies and herself as a budding actress a chance without attaching her to her previous controversies.

This year, she received a breakout role in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which earned praise. Next year, Rae is about to get busier with more roles to book.