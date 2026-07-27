For many women, binge eating is often dismissed as a lack of willpower.

It's a cycle that can feel impossible to explain. Promises to 'be good' are followed by episodes of eating far beyond hunger, before guilt and shame set in. Many spend years believing they simply lack self-control.

But growing research suggests there may be something much deeper at play.

Experts are increasingly recognising a strong overlap between Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and binge eating. While ADHD does not directly cause binge eating, researchers believe the neurological traits associated with the condition can make some people significantly more vulnerable.

The Hidden Link Between ADHD and Binge Eating

ADHD is commonly associated with inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity. However, in many women, particularly those diagnosed later in life, it often presents through emotional overwhelm, executive dysfunction and difficulties regulating impulses.

Research suggests these same challenges may increase the likelihood of binge eating.

A review published in Current Psychiatry Reports found that girls with ADHD were 3.6 times more likely to develop any eating disorder than those without ADHD, and 5.6 times more likely to develop bulimia nervosa. Researchers also found binge eating and purging behaviours had one of the strongest associations with ADHD.

Other studies estimate that around 8.3% of adults with ADHD also have binge eating disorder, compared with approximately 2.6% of adults overall. Meanwhile, as many as 30% of people with binge eating disorder may experience ADHD symptoms.

Although researchers are still investigating the relationship, several shared neurological and behavioural traits appear to explain why the two conditions often overlap.

It's About More Than Impulsivity

Impulsivity is perhaps the best-known ADHD symptom linked to binge eating.

For many people, the difficulty is not resisting the first bite but stopping once they have started. ADHD can affect the brain's ability to pause, assess and regulate behaviour, making it harder to interrupt urges in the moment.

Researchers also believe dopamine, the neurotransmitter involved in motivation and reward, plays an important role. Because ADHD is associated with differences in dopamine signalling, the brain may seek activities that provide quick feelings of reward.

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Highly processed foods rich in sugar and fat stimulate these reward pathways, temporarily boosting dopamine levels. Over time, this can make these foods especially appealing during periods of stress, boredom or emotional distress, with eating becoming increasingly driven by neurological reward rather than physical hunger.

Many women describe this experience in remarkably similar ways online. In one widely discussed Reddit thread, a user said it felt as though there was a 'feral animal' inside them driving the urge to binge eat, adding that the feeling subsided after starting ADHD medication. While individual experiences are anecdotal and will not reflect everyone's experience, they mirror what researchers are increasingly exploring about ADHD, dopamine and impulsive eating.

Why Women With ADHD May Experience Binge Eating Differently

The connection extends beyond food cravings.

Many women with ADHD unintentionally skip meals because they become hyperfocused on work, distracted by daily life or simply lose track of time. By evening, they are extremely hungry, making overeating far more likely.

Executive dysfunction can also make meal planning, food shopping and preparing balanced meals feel overwhelming, encouraging reliance on convenient, highly rewarding foods.

Emotional regulation is another key factor. ADHD can make emotions feel more intense and harder to manage, meaning food may become a source of comfort, stimulation or temporary relief from stress. The guilt that often follows a binge can then reinforce the cycle, leaving many women trapped in patterns they struggle to understand.

Researchers say several ADHD traits may contribute to binge eating, including impulsivity, time blindness, emotional dysregulation, dopamine-seeking behaviours, all-or-nothing thinking around dieting, and sensory preferences for particular foods. While these behaviours are not unique to ADHD, together they may help explain why so many women experience cycles of restriction, binge eating and shame.

Why the Connection Often Goes Unnoticed

Historically, ADHD has been viewed as a condition affecting young boys who struggle to sit still in classrooms.

As a result, many girls and women have gone undiagnosed for years because their symptoms often present differently. Instead of obvious hyperactivity, they may experience chronic overwhelm, forgetfulness, emotional sensitivity or internal restlessness.

If binge eating develops alongside these symptoms, the eating behaviour may be treated in isolation while the underlying ADHD remains unrecognised.

For many women, receiving an ADHD diagnosis later in life provides a framework for understanding eating patterns that previously felt confusing or shameful. Rather than viewing binge eating as a personal failure, they begin to recognise how executive functioning, emotional regulation and reward processing may all contribute.

Could Treating ADHD Help?

Researchers are now exploring whether treating ADHD may also improve binge eating symptoms in some people.

Because stimulant medications act on dopamine pathways involved in both ADHD and reward processing, there is growing interest in whether they may reduce binge eating behaviours for certain patients. Early evidence is promising, although researchers stress that further studies are needed.

Treatment is rarely one-size-fits-all. Addressing both ADHD and disordered eating often requires a combination of psychological therapy, nutritional support and, where appropriate, ADHD medication.

Not everyone with ADHD will experience binge eating, and not everyone with binge eating has ADHD. However, the growing body of research suggests the overlap is far more common than many people realise.

For women who have spent years blaming themselves for eating behaviours they felt unable to control, understanding the neurological factors involved can be an important first step towards seeking appropriate support. Anyone concerned about symptoms of ADHD or binge eating should speak to their GP or a qualified healthcare professional rather than self-diagnose. Early assessment can help people access the treatment and support they need.