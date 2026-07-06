SZA has revealed that she was formally diagnosed with 'high-functioning autism,' sharing the personal update with fans through her private Instagram account.

The American singer-songwriter, whose real name is Solána Rowe, posted about the diagnosis on @notmusicatalliswear, an alternate Instagram account she uses to speak more candidly with her fanbase.

In the post, SZA said she had finally taken the time to be assessed by medical professionals. She described herself as having 'Asperger / high functioning autism' and appeared to process the news with the same humour and bluntness that fans often associate with her online presence.

SZA Shares Her Diagnosis With Fans

'Finally took the time n got formally diagnosed,' she wrote, before joking that her pattern recognition had already made her suspicious.

The 'SOS' artist added: 'Stop playing in my face cause pattern recognition told me and I WILL get to the bottom if it thanks.'

She then linked the diagnosis to her intense online habits, telling fans she was 'pretty sure this is why I'm taking Ai so personally btw lol. And also why I'm in every comment section.'

The post quickly circulated beyond her private account, with fans praising SZA for speaking openly about neurodivergence and adult diagnosis.

SZA has revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PGR8bwIS0Y — PopPulse (@PoppPulse) July 6, 2026

Fans Are Praising Her Openness

Many supporters reacted warmly to the update, saying it could help other women feel less alone when seeking answers about their own mental health or neurodivergence.

One Reddit user wrote: 'We love to see women actually getting diagnosed <333.'

The response reflects a wider conversation about how autism can be overlooked in women, particularly when symptoms are masked or mistaken for anxiety, sensitivity or social awkwardness.

In the assessment summary shared by SZA, the report noted that she had traits consistent with Autism Spectrum Disorder, including difficulties with reciprocal social interaction and marked sensory sensitivities involving clothing, sound, taste and touch.

The document also described her as highly articulate, creatively gifted and functioning in the superior range in fluid reasoning.

Her Private Account Has Become a Direct Line to Fans

Read more SZA Slams Diplo's Equity In Suno AI, Says Black Music Now Faces A Dangerous New Threat SZA Slams Diplo's Equity In Suno AI, Says Black Music Now Faces A Dangerous New Threat

SZA's alternate Instagram account has become a space where she shares more unfiltered updates than she typically does through official channels.

The page is known among fans for personal photos, behind-the-scenes glimpses from recording sessions, unreleased music snippets and direct comments about her life.

That made the diagnosis post feel less like a formal announcement and more like SZA processing a major personal discovery in real time.

AI Comments Add Another Layer

Her joke about taking AI 'personally' also connects to her past criticism of artificial intelligence and environmental racism.

Last year, SZA used Instagram to criticise the energy use and pollution linked to AI systems, specifically calling attention to the impact on Black communities such as Memphis.

'Please google how much energy and pollution it takes to run Ai,' she wrote at the time, warning that convenience often comes at a cost for Black and brown communities.

The new post suggested she now sees part of her fixation on those issues through the lens of pattern recognition.

For fans, the moment was both funny and vulnerable. SZA turned a formal diagnosis into a public reflection on sensitivity, instinct and the way she moves through the internet, including, as she joked, why she always seems to be in the comments.