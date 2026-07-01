Billie Eilish is facing renewed scrutiny on social media after a clip from her 2022 interview with David Letterman resurfaced online, prompting some users to question whether the Grammy-winning singer's Tourette syndrome is genuine.

The viral clip comes from Eilish's appearance on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, during which she openly discussed living with Tourette syndrome after experiencing a tic during the interview. While many fans defended the singer, others accused her of exaggerating or faking her symptoms, reigniting a debate that has followed Eilish for years.

What Did Billie Say in the David Letterman Interview?

During the interview, Letterman noticed Eilish making an involuntary movement and asked what had happened. The singer explained that she was 'ticcing,' referring to the involuntary movements associated with Tourette syndrome.

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Eilish then spoke candidly about her condition, telling Letterman: 'If you film me for long enough, you're going to see lots of tics. I don't care.'

She went on to explain that she had rarely discussed the condition publicly before and that many of her symptoms go unnoticed by people around her.

The singer revealed that she was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at the age of 11 and described her daily tics as 'very exhausting', even when they are not visible to others. She explained that many involve subtle movements such as flexing muscles, raising her eyebrows or moving her jaw.

Is Billie Eilish Faking Tourette's?

The latest accusations appear to stem from misconceptions about how Tourette syndrome affects different people.

Some social media users claimed they had rarely seen Eilish exhibit noticeable symptoms during performances or public appearances and questioned why her tics appeared more visible in certain interviews. However, medical experts note that Tourette syndrome symptoms can vary significantly from person to person and may fluctuate depending on stress levels, environment and concentration.

In the Letterman interview, Eilish herself explained that she often experiences fewer noticeable tics while performing on stage, riding horses or concentrating intensely on a task. She said movement and focus can reduce her visible symptoms, even though she continues to experience Tourette syndrome.

How Billie Eilish Spoke About Tourette Syndrome

The singer has been open about her diagnosis for several years and has repeatedly discussed the challenges of living with the neurological condition.

In her conversation with Letterman, Eilish said one of the most frustrating aspects of having Tourette syndrome is how people react when they witness a tic.

'The most common way people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny,' she said. 'And I'm always left incredibly offended by that.'

More recently, Eilish revealed that she still works hard to suppress many of her tics during interviews and public appearances. She explained that doing so can be mentally exhausting and often leads to a release of symptoms afterwards.

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes involuntary movements and sounds known as tics. Symptoms typically begin during childhood and can range from mild and barely noticeable to more severe and disruptive.

According to health experts, many people with Tourette syndrome are able to suppress certain tics for short periods, while others experience symptoms that become less noticeable with age. Not everyone with the condition exhibits the vocal outbursts often portrayed in films and television.

As the resurfaced interview continues to circulate online, many fans have come to Eilish's defence, pointing out that she has consistently spoken about her diagnosis for years. While debate continues across social media, there is no evidence that the singer has fabricated her condition, and her comments in the Letterman interview remain one of her most detailed discussions of living with Tourette syndrome.