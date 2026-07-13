For the first time on record, women in their early 40s are having babies at a higher rate than American teenagers, reflecting a demographic reversal driven by decades of falling teen births and rising later motherhood.

Federal birth data show the rate of babies born to women ages 40 to 44 has edged past the rate for teenagers ages 15 to 19, closing a gap that once separated the two groups by a wide margin.

The shift caps a decades-long decline in teen pregnancy alongside a steady rise in later motherhood, as Americans spend more years in education and work before starting families. The crossover is small in absolute terms, yet it marks a symbolic turning point in how and when the country has children.

The Statistical Crossover Between Teenagers And Women Over 40

The turning point appears in the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's final 2024 birth data, published by its National Centre for Health Statistics. The birth rate for women ages 40 to 44 rose 2% to 12.7 births per 1,000 women in 2024, while the rate for teenagers ages 15 to 19 fell 4% to 12.6, another record low.

That gap of a tenth of a point may look trivial, but the direction of travel is what matters. The rate for women in their early 40s has climbed almost without interruption since 1985, while the teen rate has fallen year after year. The two lines have now crossed, placing older mothers above teenagers for the first time in the history of the series.

The numbers underline how far each trend has run. The CDC recorded 3,628,934 births in 2024, up 1% from the previous year, even as the general fertility rate slipped 1% to 53.8 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44.

Provisional figures for 2025 show births falling again to about 3,606,400, a further 1% decline.

A Seventy-Three Percent Collapse In Adolescent Childbearing

The scale of the teen decline is stark. According to the CDC's National Vital Statistics Reports, the number of births to females younger than 20 fell by 73% between 1990 and 2023, the steepest percentage drop of any age group, amounting to 390,740 fewer births a year.

Measured as a rate rather than a raw count, the fall is even sharper. The teenage birth rate peaked at 61.8 births per 1,000 in 1991 and has since dropped to 12.6, a decline of roughly four-fifths. A Congressional Research Service overview notes the rate has fallen steadily across nearly every year of that period, though the United States still records higher teen birth rates than most other wealthy nations.

Researchers attribute the long slide to several reinforcing factors, including wider access to effective contraception, delayed sexual activity among adolescents, and sustained public health campaigns. The result is a generation of teenagers far less likely to become parents than their mothers or grandmothers were at the same age.

The shift away from younger parenthood extends well beyond the teenage years. CDC data show the birth rate for women ages 20 to 24 fell 3% in 2024 to 55.8 per 1,000, another record low, while the rate for women ages 25 to 29 dropped 2% to 89.5. Births to women younger than 30 have been declining for years, even as those to women 30 and older have risen, tilting the entire age profile of American motherhood upward.

Why More Women Are Waiting Until Their Forties

At the other end of the age range, later motherhood has become steadily more common. Analysis by Visual Capitalist, drawing on National Vital Statistics System data, found that birth rates among women ages 40 to 49 rose 24% nationwide between 2015 and 2024, and that the share of all US births to women 40 and older has more than tripled since 1990.

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The pattern is most pronounced in wealthy, highly educated states. Washington, D.C., recorded the highest rate of births to women in their 40s in 2024, followed by New York, New Jersey and Hawaii, all places where high housing costs and longer educational and career pathways are often associated with later parenthood. Southern states, by contrast, cluster at the bottom of the table, though even there the rate has grown by double digits over the past decade.

Some of the fastest growth has come from smaller states starting from a low base. Vermont saw births to women in their 40s climb 70% between 2015 and 2024, while Maine rose 63% and Delaware 56%, according to the same state-level figures. The trend, in other words, is not confined to coastal metropolitan hubs but is spreading through rural and less affluent regions as well.

The economics of modern family life sit behind much of the change. According to CDC data, the average age of first-time mothers reached a record 27.5 years in 2023, up from 21 in 1972, as women spend more time earning degrees, building careers and saving before having children. Advances in fertility treatment have also widened the window in which pregnancy is medically possible, making births in the early 40s more achievable than in previous generations.

What The Reversal Signals For America's Demographic Future

The crossover carries weight beyond its modest arithmetic. It reflects a wholesale reordering of the life course, in which the milestones once packed into a person's 20s, finishing school, marrying, buying a home and starting a family, now stretch well into the 30s and 40s.

There are trade-offs on both sides of the ledger. Later parenthood is associated with greater financial stability, and studies cited in the demographic research suggest children of older mothers often perform better on some measures, largely because of higher parental education and income rather than age itself. Yet fertility declines with age, and rising maternal age is one of several drivers behind the steady increase in caesarean deliveries, which reached a primary rate of 22.9% in 2024.

For policymakers, the numbers land amid wider anxiety about a shrinking birth rate. The general fertility rate has fallen more than a fifth since its 2007 peak, and total births have declined in most recent years. A country in which fewer teenagers and more 40-somethings are having children is one whose demographic centre of gravity is shifting decisively towards later life.

The teenager with a pushchair, once a fixture of the American cultural imagination, has quietly been overtaken by the mother approaching 45, and the numbers suggest the gap will only widen from here.