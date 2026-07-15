A 48-year-old Utah man has been charged with attempted murder and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct after allegedly asking a mall kiosk worker about his religion before stabbing him 15 times in a suspected hate crime.

Peter Michael Larsen was arrested at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City after bystanders tackled him during the assault on an Indian Muslim employee, according to local police records.

The attack unfolded after the suspect allegedly walked around the shopping centre questioning strangers about their faith. Court filings indicate Larsen admitted to deliberately targeting the victim, identified by friends as Sohail, because of his Muslim beliefs.

The suspect reportedly told investigators he intends to kill Muslims.

The Attack At Valley Fair Mall

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Luna Nunez, who works at a nearby jewellery store, told local broadcasters that the encounter began with Larsen questioning the victim about his background.

Larsen allegedly asked Sohail where he was from. When Sohail replied he was from India, the suspect pressed further, asking if he was Muslim.

Nunez reported that upon hearing an affirmative answer, Larsen immediately began his assault.

The suspect had asked the victim for a bottle of water just moments before drawing a concealed weapon. As Sohail turned his back to retrieve the requested drink, the suspect suddenly attacked.

Nunez recalled throwing shoes and a chair at the suspect while trying to stop the assault. 'He was stabbing him so viciously,' she said, adding she thought her colleague was going to die. Other shoppers and mall employees then rushed in, tackling Larsen and pinning him down until officers arrived.

What Counts As A Hate Crime?

A hate crime, often referred to as a bias-motivated offence, is a criminal act committed against a person or property that is driven by the offender's prejudice towards a specific demographic.

These targeted groups are typically defined by protected characteristics, such as religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or disability.

Hate crimes are distinct because they attack an individual's core identity, and are treated in law as offences that can instil fear and vulnerability across an entire community.

The recent stabbing at a Utah shopping centre is being used by authorities as an example of how law enforcement identifies these offences. The incident is being investigated as a targeted hate attack not only because of the violence itself, but because of evidence of motive preceding it.

By explicitly questioning the victim's background, verifying his Muslim faith before striking and allegedly confessing an intent to target Muslims, the suspect's actions are being assessed against the legal threshold for bias-motivated violence.

Community Intervention And Suspect's Stated Ideology

Larsen sustained injuries while being restrained by the crowd and received medical treatment before being booked into the Salt Lake County jail. Investigators have since stated that he poses a substantial danger to the general public.

They have cited his stated views, alleged violent actions and references to pre-planned mass casualty events.

The attack comes amid continuing concerns among civil rights groups about anti-Muslim hostility across the United States. Campaigners frequently refer to aggressive anti-immigration rhetoric, white supremacist activity and geopolitical tensions in Gaza as factors they believe contribute to targeted street violence.

UTAH — man stabs Muslim mall worker 15x in broad daylight, tells police he targeted him because of his religion and "intends to kill Muslims”



👇🏽bystanders knocked the man out



More: https://t.co/F8gKYhbM0k



Video: https://t.co/ITrSIkwuKE pic.twitter.com/Dsi9fg40Z1 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 15, 2026

Impact On The Victim And His Family

The incident has left Sohail in a critical condition following multiple emergency surgeries. Nunez has launched a medical crowdfunding campaign to support his long-term recovery, noting that the young father lacks health insurance and is the sole financial provider for his wife and two babies.

His manager, Adnan Mohammed, condemned the violence that occurred at their workplace. 'This is just crazy. Hate crime, there's no space for hate,' he told reporters.

Mohammed described Sohail as a dedicated and hardworking man who was always smiling, adding that he had recently promoted him to operate the entire kiosk.

He told broadcasters he wished he had been there to protect his employee, saying he would have been willing to risk his own life to do so. Mohammed said that when someone attacks a single individual, the impact can be felt across an entire family.