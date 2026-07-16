A 14-year-old boy from south London has been charged with terrorism offences after police investigating suspected criminal damage uncovered what they described as 'documents of concern' that led to an alleged plot targeting two mosques in the borough of Sutton.

The teenager was arrested on 9 July on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle. During a search of his home, Metropolitan Police officers recovered material they considered sufficiently concerning to involve Counter Terrorism Policing, transforming what began as a criminal damage investigation into a counter-terrorism inquiry.

Following enquiries involving the Crown Prosecution Service, the boy was charged with preparation of terrorist acts and racially aggravated criminal damage. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Police said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Investigation Expanded After Home Search

Police said the terrorism charge relates to an alleged plan targeting two mosques in Sutton. Officers have contacted both places of worship, are providing security advice and ongoing support, and have kept mosque representatives updated as the investigation continues.

🚨 BREAKING: A 14-year-old boy has been charged under the Terrorism Act over an alleged far-right plot to target two mosques in London — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 15, 2026

The Metropolitan Police said the inquiry initially centred on suspected criminal damage before evidence recovered during the search prompted specialist counter-terrorism detectives to take over the case. Officers later said the alleged terrorism offence was linked to extreme right-wing terrorism.

The second charge relates to alleged racially aggravated criminal damage after a car window was reportedly damaged in Sutton on or before 20 June.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said the case was particularly serious because of the suspect's age. She added that officers recognised it would cause concern within the Muslim community and were continuing to work closely with the affected mosques to provide reassurance and security support.

Police Step Up Mosque Reassurance

Flanagan said Counter Terrorism Policing was seeing an increasing number of children and teenagers involved in investigations into suspected extremist activity, describing it as a growing challenge for investigators.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn said officers had increased patrols around places of worship in the area while enquiries continued. He said local officers were working closely with counter-terrorism detectives and stressed there was no intelligence to suggest any continuing risk beyond the current investigation.

Recent Cases Provide Context

Read more What Is a Hate Crime? Utah Man Charged After Asking Mall Worker's Religion, Then Stabbing Him What Is a Hate Crime? Utah Man Charged After Asking Mall Worker's Religion, Then Stabbing Him

The charges come days after police arrested 12 people while investigating an alleged threat linked to an Islamic festival in Suffolk and a separate arrest following an alleged assault outside a mosque in Leyton, east London.

The case also follows updated security guidance issued last month by the Muslim Council of Britain, encouraging mosques to review lockdown procedures, strengthen links with local police and improve CCTV coverage in response to concerns about anti-Muslim incidents.

Police have not linked the Sutton investigation to any other recent cases. However, the alleged offences come amid heightened concern over incidents affecting mosques and Muslim communities across the UK.

The Metropolitan Police said enquiries remain ongoing and urged the public to avoid speculation while criminal proceedings continue.