International supporters travelling across the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup say America's tipping culture is adding unexpected costs to an already expensive trip. Fans from England, Australia, and Japan said they were surprised by how often they were expected to tip, saying the extra charges have made meals, drinks and even simple purchases cost far more than anticipated.

Many visitors arrive in the US from countries where service charges are included in restaurant prices or where tipping is optional.

In much of America, however, gratuities remain a key part of workers' earnings, with restaurant customers generally expected to leave around 20% of the total bill. That difference in customs has left some football supporters confused as they travel between tournament host cities.

World Cup Fans Say Tipping Costs Add Up Quickly

England supporter Geoff Pryor, who travelled from Norwich for the tournament, said he understood why restaurant staff relied on tips but questioned why he was prompted to leave one when buying a bottle of water.

'I appreciate they're not paid as much as perhaps back in the UK, but overall the service is generally good, so when it's good they deserve a good tip,' he said. What he found difficult to understand was being asked to tip 'for doing nothing' during routine purchases.

Australian fans Chris O'Flynn and Robert McNamara said the cost of attending matches had already stretched their budgets before they even considered tipping.

'I still find it a bit confusing why it exists,' O'Flynn said. 'In Australia you have a flat fee, and you pay it. Here people ask for, or expect, tips. Sometimes you don't know how much you're supposed to tip.'

He argued that businesses, rather than customers, should be responsible for ensuring staff receive fair wages.

McNamara said the pair had tried to respect local customs during their stay but admitted the practice came as a culture shock.

'They're expecting a tip after every drink so it gets expensive very quick. You're buying a drink and adding $5 on. It's difficult to comprehend,' he said.

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Japanese supporters shared similar concerns. Maiko Asahi, who travelled from Tokyo with her family to watch Japan play in Dallas, said tipping was unfamiliar at home and significantly increased the overall cost of dining.

'The prices without the tips are already very expensive. With tipping it is way too much,' she said.

Another fan from Japan, Akihiro, said even a relatively inexpensive restaurant meal became difficult to justify once a tip was added.

'Even the cheapest meal at a restaurant still costs around $30, and when you add on a tip of say, 13 to 20%, you end up thinking, "Oh dear, I could have had another portion for that,"' he said.

A Different Reality For US Hospitality Workers

While visitors described tipping as confusing and costly, restaurant owners said it remains essential for many hospitality workers.

Chris Keller, owner of Banter, a football bar in Brooklyn that regularly attracts British and European football fans, said overseas visitors have long been among the weakest tippers.

'There's always a lack of tipping or playing ignorant like they don't know,' Keller said. To avoid problems during the tournament, his business now requires customers with reservations to pre-pay for drinks, including a service charge, to protect staff.

Ann Calimano, co-owner of Hurley's Restaurant & Bar in New York City, said some visitors simply assume service is already included because that is standard practice in many European countries.

When customers spend hundreds of dollars without leaving a gratuity, staff politely ask whether the service met expectations before explaining that tips are not included in the bill.

The difference reflects how hospitality workers are paid across the United States. In some states, tipped employees receive a much lower base wage because gratuities are expected to make up a significant part of their income. In Atlanta, for example, the minimum cash wage for tipped servers is £1.55 ($2.13) an hour. If wages and tips do not reach the state minimum wage of £5.30 ($7.25) an hour, employers are required to make up the difference.

Not every business has noticed a major shift during the tournament. Joseph Pitruzelli, owner of Wurstküche in downtown Los Angeles, said his restaurant had not experienced significant changes in customers' tipping habits, although he questioned businesses that suggest gratuities as high as 30%.

Rosa Thurnher, owner of El Ponce restaurant and a board member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, said a standard 20% tip remains common because of the way the US wage system works.

'If they don't receive any tips, it's impossible to survive in the service industry,' she said, explaining why many American workers view gratuities as an expected part of their income rather than an optional reward.