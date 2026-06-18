Romeo Beckham has been convicted of failing to maintain proper control of his vehicle after being caught using a mobile phone while driving in central London, a court has heard.

The 23-year-old model and son of former England football captain David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he was handed a £440 fine, three penalty points on his driving licence, and ordered to pay £130 in costs and a £176 victim surcharge.

Court Sentence

Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that Beckham committed the offence while driving a Porsche 911 in central London last September. Magistrate Phillip Jordan imposed the penalty after considering written evidence submitted by police.

No mitigation was recorded in the court summary. The conviction and sentence were issued under standard procedures for motoring offences.

Romeo Beckham pulled over by police after using phone behind wheel of Porsche 911 https://t.co/mSr9Kd1zbe — LBC (@LBC) June 17, 2026

Incident On Victoria Street

The court heard the incident took place in Westminster shortly before 11:20 am on 16 September, when a Metropolitan Police officer observed Beckham's vehicle on Victoria Street.

PC Luke Short said in written evidence that he saw Beckham stationary at traffic lights with his head tilted down and a mobile phone in his hands. The officer stated Beckham appeared to be scrolling on the device while waiting at a red light.

The officer also noted that a passenger in the vehicle was similarly using a mobile phone. In addition, an unrestrained dog was observed sitting on the passenger's lap.

Police Intervention and Follow-Up

After the observation, the officer stopped the vehicle and issued verbal advice regarding the unsecured animal inside the car.

Police later contacted Beckham at his south-west London home and offered him the option of paying a fixed penalty and completing a driver awareness course, which would have avoided court proceedings. The offer was not taken up.

The matter was subsequently processed through the single justice procedure, which allows certain motoring offences to be decided on written evidence without a full hearing. Court documents stated Beckham did not enter a plea after being notified of the charge, resulting in a conviction in his absence.

Romeo Beckham fined for using phone behind wheel of Porsche 911 ➡️ https://t.co/GRzx3RLJxW pic.twitter.com/smZ0pq9NL3 — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) June 17, 2026

Single Justice Procedure

The case was dealt with under the single justice procedure, which allows magistrates to decide certain summary offences, including minor motoring matters, based on written evidence rather than a full court hearing. In such cases, defendants are notified of the charge in advance and allowed to enter a plea or request a hearing. If no response is received, the court may proceed in their absence. Court records in Beckham's case confirmed that no plea was entered after he was notified, allowing the conviction to be entered on the basis of the evidence submitted by police.

Romeo Beckham convicted over phone use at wheel of his Porsche after police stop over 'loose dog' https://t.co/CGWDpxbg35 pic.twitter.com/6KvU3JYI87 — Standard News (@standardnews) June 17, 2026

Family Context And Previous Case

The case has drawn attention due to its similarity to a previous offence committed by his father. In 2019, David Beckham was banned from driving for six months after admitting to using a mobile phone while driving in London traffic.

He received penalty points and a fine at the time. Romeo Beckham is one of four children of David and Victoria Beckham and has pursued a career in modelling alongside earlier involvement in football at the youth level.

Romeo Beckham slapped with fine after being caught on phone while behind wheel of Porsche in Londonhttps://t.co/IBRw5RRqDz — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 18, 2026

Case Concluded

The case brings the September incident to a formal close after it was first flagged by police during routine patrols in central London. This, before escalating into a court conviction processed through standard motoring offence procedures. It ended a case that placed the young celebrity driver under scrutiny over a brief moment behind the wheel that ultimately carried lasting legal consequences.