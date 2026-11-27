President Donald Trump has sparked fresh outrage after telling American troops deployed overseas that their deployment would continue until he decided otherwise, delivering a remarkably blunt Thanksgiving message as US forces remain involved in military operations against Iran.

'You're going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand,' Trump told service members during a telephone call on Thursday, 26 November. 'It's going to be, whenever sort of, whenever I want it to be, to be honest.'

Trump to Deployed Service Members: You're going to continue that deployment and we have victory at hand. It's going to be—whenever sort of—whenever I want it to be, to be honest. pic.twitter.com/hHGtZuy1fi — Acyn (@Acyn) November 26, 2026

The comments attracted criticism from people who questioned the president's choice of words while troops spent Thanksgiving away from their families. Another exchange made the call even more uncomfortable, with Trump telling a Marine commander he could be replaced 'very easily'.

Trump Says He Decides When Deployed Troops Come Home

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made the Thanksgiving calls from Mar-a-Lago in Florida, speaking with American service members stationed overseas.

Although the president declared that victory was at hand, he offered no specific timetable for bringing the deployed personnel home. His remarks about ending the deployment also raised questions about the future of US military involvement in the region.

Marine Commander Told He Could Be 'Replaced Very Easily'

One of the most striking exchanges involved Marine Lt. Col. Matthew Andrews, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, known as the Checkerboards, deployed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

Trump praised military recruitment before turning his attention to Andrews.

'If you ever leave, we're gonna replace you very easily,' Trump told the officer before adding, 'So, don't leave, Matthew. OK? Don't leave.'

Andrews replied: 'Thank you, Mr President. I appreciate it.'

Trump's recruitment claims also deserve scrutiny. Pentagon figures cited by The Daily Beast showed nearly 225,000 recruits in fiscal year 2024, approximately 25,000 more than the previous year, demonstrating that recruitment had already improved before Trump returned to office.

Combat Veteran Unleashes Profanity-Laced Attack

The president's remarks drew a particularly fierce response from Chad Scott, a former Army official and combat veteran.

'The dude just cannot stop being an a—,' Scott wrote on X, describing Trump's message as an 'endless stream of verbal vomit'.

The political commentary account Wu Tang is for the Children criticised the remarks as something service members would not want to hear while spending Thanksgiving away from their families fighting Trump's 'war of choice'.

Author Brittany Belle sarcastically responded, 'Such a gifted orator', while independent journalist Patrick Howley joked about a future 'Miami Presidential Library Resort and Spa'.

Trump's Iran Operations Face January Funding Question

Andrews' squadron was involved in Operation Epic Fury, the US military campaign against Iran. Trump claimed during the call that the unit had flown more than 4,000 hours supporting the operation and praised its work countering threats in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon officially declared Operation Epic Fury over on 5 May 2026, although US military activity against Iran continued under other designations.

The funding outlook adds another complication. Trump told The New York Post on 25 November that operations against Iran were funded through January, while acknowledging that the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress could restrict his options.

For troops spending another holiday away from home, Trump's assertion that victory was at hand offered no clear timetable for their return.