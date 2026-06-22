A Texas healthcare worker who became the focus of a viral social media storm after confronting two Muslim women in a grocery store is now receiving significant financial backing from supporters. Dasha Kilpatrick lost her job after a video of the encounter spread online, drawing widespread criticism and sparking debate over religious intolerance and free speech.

However, the backlash has been matched by support from some Americans who believe she was unfairly punished. A fundraiser launched on her behalf has already collected £70,000 ($92,451) as of this writing, highlighting the deep divisions surrounding the incident.

The controversy began after a confrontation at an H-E-B grocery store in Conroe, Texas, on 20 June. Footage of the exchange circulated widely online, leading to condemnation from many viewers and prompting Kilpatrick's employer to distance itself from her remarks.

Why Supporters Have Raised More Than £70,000 for Dasha Kilpatrick

Read more Who Is Dasha Kilpatrick? Texas Woman Under Fire After Viral Anti-Muslim Grocery Store Rant Who Is Dasha Kilpatrick? Texas Woman Under Fire After Viral Anti-Muslim Grocery Store Rant

Following Kilpatrick's dismissal, supporter Tom Hennessey launched a GiveSendGo fundraising campaign to help her financially. In the campaign description, Hennessey praised Kilpatrick for standing her ground 'unapologetically' during the confrontation. Hennessey argued that Kilpatrick had been unfairly targeted after the video gained national attention.

'Dasha did nothing wrong, she said the quiet part loud in the grocery aisle while the rest of us are simply trying to shop without a full-blown cultural invasion,' Hennessey wrote. 'Dasha's been fully doxxed, fired, and canceled for daring to speak truth in her own country. She's now dealing with lost income, threats, and the mob coming for her holistic practice. Let's help her get back on her feet.'

The fundraiser quickly attracted donations from supporters who argued that Kilpatrick was unfairly dismissed after expressing her views.

What Happened During the Viral Texas Grocery Store Confrontation?

The incident occurred inside an H-E-B supermarket in Conroe and was recorded by one of the women involved. In the video, Kilpatrick can be heard telling the women, 'This is not a Muslim country, this is a Christian country,' before adding, 'You're not welcome here.' During the exchange, she also stated, 'Islam is a terrorist organisation not a religion' and that the Muslim women worship a 'terrorist who is a warlord and paedophile.'

The confrontation escalated as the women challenged Kilpatrick's comments and questioned her behaviour after noticing she was wearing scrubs during the encounter. Kilpatrick remained adamant that the two women should leave the country, insisting that they were not welcome.

The footage generated an intense reaction online, with many viewers describing the incident as Islamophobic.

Many social media users also expressed outrage, arguing that Kilpatrick's remarks were discriminatory and particularly concerning because she worked in healthcare, a profession expected to provide care to people from all backgrounds.

Who Is Dasha Kilpatrick and Why Has Her Past Online Activity Drawn Scrutiny?

Dasha Kilpatrick is a 25-year-old massage therapist who worked at Inner Light Holistic Healing before the controversy erupted. As online investigators examined her social media presence, content creator TizzyEnt claimed that Kilpatrick's Facebook activity allegedly contained numerous anti-Muslim posts. He argued that the grocery store confrontation was not an isolated incident but instead reflected a broader pattern of hostility towards Muslims.

TizzyEnt suggested the posts demonstrated long-standing views rather than a spontaneous outburst captured on camera. Those allegations fuelled further criticism and increased pressure on her employer following the video's release.

Despite the backlash, Kilpatrick has continued to receive support from individuals who believe she is a victim of cancel culture after simply expressing her personal opinion, while questioning the state of free speech in the country. The growing fundraiser illustrates how the incident has become a flashpoint in broader debates over religion, immigration, free speech and workplace accountability.