What began with a bouquet of flowers at an ENHYPEN concert in the US soon became the centre of a fierce online controversy involving Mina Chan, a prominent figure within the group's global fandom. Days later, Chan issued a public apology as criticism surrounding the incident continued to spread, before her death at 25 on 5 August.

Chan's final apology has since drawn renewed attention to the events that unfolded at the concert, her interactions with ENHYPEN fans and Ni-ki's subsequent comments. Her story has also reignited a wider debate over the increasingly blurred boundaries between K-pop idols and devoted fans, as well as the consequences of relentless online scrutiny.

Concert Incident and Ni-Ki Comments

The backlash traces back to a US concert, where Chan attempted to get bandmate Sunoo to pass a bouquet of flowers to Ni-ki on her behalf. Fans captured the moment and shared it widely, with some accusing her of trying to manufacture a personal spotlight moment.

Mina Chan faced escalating criticism after fans linked her concert actions to comments Ni-Ki had made about concert etiquette. Ni-ki discussed fans who appeared more focused on being noticed than on enjoying the music at gigs.

'Everywhere we go there are a few people who really want us to notice them,' he said. Many fans nonetheless drew a connection between his remarks and the flower incident, despite the lack of confirmation.

Ni-ki did not name Chan directly, and neither Ni-ki nor ENHYPEN's agency has confirmed that his comments were about her.

'I Deluded Myself': Mina Chan's Final Apology

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The backlash against Chan grew into a wider online harassment campaign, with public callouts, a large volume of posts about her, and what some users described as death threats, according to screenshots circulating on social media.

Chan responded by apologising and saying she would no longer try to give flowers to the members and would step away from her fansite activities. She also temporarily closed her fansite account in an apparent attempt to ease the controversy, but the criticism reportedly continued, with some fans remaining unhappy and questioning her perceived closeness to the group.

Chan posted a lengthy apology on X on 31 July. She admitted to having misjudged her closeness with the group after repeatedly attending their fansigns.

'By attending ENHYPEN's fansigns multiple times, I had deluded myself into thinking I was closer to the members than I actually was,' she wrote.

She went on to apologise directly to the band members caught up in the incident. 'I'm truly sorry. I feel so apologetic toward Sunoo and all the Sunoo fans,' she said, adding, 'I deeply regret the rude behaviour I exhibited in America.'

Chan appeared to recognise that her actions had crossed a line, and she expressed regret over what had happened.

The Livestream and Its Aftermath on 5 August

On 5 August, during a livestream, Chan appeared distressed, repeatedly saying, 'It's so scary,' before adding words to the effect of, 'I wanted to live a little more.' As hostile comments reportedly flooded the chat, she eventually moved off camera.

Viewers contacted police while the livestream continued until officers arrived and shut it down. South Korean authorities have confirmed that a woman in her 20s died during the incident, and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. First responders were unable to save her.

No official finding has linked the online criticism directly to her death, and her family has not commented on the cause. Chan was 25 when she died and would have turned 26 a few days later.

Her younger sister confirmed the news in a statement shared to Chan's Instagram Stories, revealing that the family had been able to 'bring her home' two days before what would have been her birthday. Reports of hostile messages directed at Chan online have prompted renewed scrutiny of online harassment within fan communities.

The case has also prompted wider discussion about fan conduct and online abuse, with tributes pouring in from people mourning Chan's loss. Her death has intensified debate over how quickly criticism within highly engaged online fandoms can escalate.

Mina Chan: The Superfan Who Built a Life Around ENHYPEN

Chan was a Japanese influencer and self-described superfan of the K-pop group ENHYPEN. She ran a fan account dedicated to the group and had built a sizeable following across social media, including more than 300,000 followers on her since-deleted TikTok account and around 150,000 on Instagram, according to reports.

She was particularly known for her devotion to member Ni-ki and regularly attended the group's fansigns and concerts. Her online presence made her a recognisable figure within the fandom long before the controversy that unfolded in the final days of her life.