A family day out at Disneyland turned terrifying on Sunday when a 13-year-old boy reportedly climbed out of a log ride vehicle on Tiana's Bayou Adventure and plunged down the attraction's famous 50-foot waterfall drop.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital following the incident but was later released after suffering only minor injuries, in what witnesses described as a remarkable escape from a potentially fatal fall.

Teen Plunges 50 Feet After Leaving Disney Ride

The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Sunday, 21 June, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

An official said the boy exited the ride vehicle near the top of the attraction's final hill moments before the climactic drop. Unable to stop himself, he slid down the water-covered track before reaching the bottom of the descent.

A cast member immediately halted the ride, while emergency crews from the Anaheim Fire Department responded to the scene. The teenager was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. Disneyland later confirmed he sustained only minor injuries and was subsequently released.

Video Catches Teen Falling From The Ride

Video of the incident, first published by TMZ, quickly spread across social media and drew widespread attention.

BREAKING: 13-year-old boy seen falling down Disneyland waterfall ride in new footage acquired by @TMZ.



The teen, riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, allegedly crawled out of the water tram and took a tumble down the waterfalls' 50-foot drop.



A resort official told The Post… pic.twitter.com/kVHoPSzJnw — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 23, 2026

The footage appears to show the teenager climbing out of the ride vehicle and grabbing onto the side of the attraction moments before the drop. A person believed to be a family member can then be seen reaching towards him in an apparent attempt to pull him back to safety.

California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) inspected the attraction the following morning and cleared it to resume operations.

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Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Moment

Several visitors who were either riding the attraction or standing nearby shared accounts of the incident online.

One Reddit user, posting under the name u/Prior_Theory5522, said they were aboard a passing log vehicle when the incident unfolded.

'I was in the ride when this happened. I actually saw the kid fall down the hill for a second when our log passed the fall,' the user wrote.

'Four people in our log saw it, and then one minute later the ride stopped for probably 10 minutes. Then it started again and we went throughout the ride like nothing happened. When we got off there were about six Disney police and a mother and two kids were with them all soaked.'

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Another witness, identified only as Paul, told NBC News he was near the attraction when he heard someone scream. His grandson, who witnessed the incident from close range, said the boy tumbled down the drop 'like a rag doll'.

A second Reddit user, u/Fast-You-7189, recalled hearing a woman scream moments after the fall. 'My grandson looked up and saw a kid tumbling down the water slide to the left. I didn't see it, but the ride stopped for a good ten minutes after and then kept running,' the user wrote.

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While witness descriptions varied, several reported seeing the teenager slide or tumble down the steep drop before coming to a stop at the bottom.

Another Reddit contributor, u/MrMiggenzz, cited information from a Disneyland employee who allegedly said the boy suffered multiple cuts and scrapes from sliding along the ride surface.

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Adding, 'luck was on his side and seems he didn't hit his head' despite what they described as an 'uncontrollable tumble.'

The incident has reignited concerns about ride safety. Unlike its Walt Disney World counterpart, Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure does not use lap bars. Park officials have not indicated that any changes are planned.