A photograph intended to showcase Donald Trump at work in Georgia has instead triggered a fresh wave of online mockery, with critics fixating on the President's posture and reviving a long-running, unverified 'diaper' narrative.

The controversy erupted after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a side-on photograph of Trump during an interview with Atlanta News First reporter Abby Kousouris on Wednesday, July 22.

'Why does he stand like that?'

That was the blunt question from one critic after seeing the image, while others picked apart Trump's stance, hand position and overall appearance.

Suddenly, a post designed to highlight Trump's political agenda was generating a very different conversation.

The Photo That Sparked a Backlash

Leavitt, 28, posted the photograph on X during Trump's visit to Georgia, where the 80-year-old president was discussing his Trump Accounts initiative, the Save America Act and the Senate campaign of Republican Mike Collins.

'We are on the ground in Georgia, where President Trump is taking time to do a local interview with @ATLNewsFirst to talk Trump Accounts, the Save America Act, and @MikeCollinsGA!' Leavitt wrote.

But the political message quickly became secondary.

Because the photograph was taken from the side, critics focused on Trump's posture and the way he appeared to be standing during the interview. The image prompted a stream of comments about his stance, with one person writing, 'I'll never get used to how weird he stands.'

Another asked, 'Why does he stand like that?', while a separate commenter wrote, 'Look at that hand lmao. Gross.'

The reaction illustrates the strange power of political images in the social media age. A photograph that might have passed unnoticed can suddenly become the entire story once users begin dissecting every detail.

For Leavitt, the intended message about Trump's political work in Georgia was quickly drowned out by commentary about the president himself.

We are on the ground in Georgia, where President Trump is taking time to do a local interview with @ATLNewsFirst to talk Trump Accounts, the Save America Act, and @MikeCollinsGA! 📺 pic.twitter.com/xPopW1LnlQ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 22, 2026

Critics Revive the 'Diaper' Claims

Then came the most provocative part of the backlash.

Several critics used the photograph to revive online jokes and speculation alleging that Trump wears adult diapers. One commenter addressed Leavitt directly, writing, 'Hope you changed his diapers.'

Another made an explicit claim about Trump, while others simply joined in with the familiar 'diaper' mockery that has periodically appeared across social media.

There is no verified medical evidence or official confirmation that Trump wears adult diapers. The claims remain unsubstantiated online speculation and political mockery, often fuelled by photographs and videos in which critics scrutinise his clothing, posture or movements.

That distinction is important. The comments themselves are real, but the allegation behind them has not been established as fact.

The post also attracted wider criticism of Trump's appearance. One commenter asked, 'Has he become fat....', while another launched into a broader political attack, claiming to have voted for Trump before writing, 'I'm sick of this. And I voted for him. What a moron.'

That individual's claim of having voted for Trump cannot be independently verified and should not be treated as evidence of a wider shift among his supporters.

World Cup Controversy Adds Fuel

The timing of the backlash is significant.

Just three days earlier, Trump had faced another burst of online criticism after appearing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Trump joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the pitch for the medal and trophy presentations. But as Spain's players prepared to celebrate with the World Cup trophy, Trump's presence became a talking point of its own.

Reuters reported that Trump and Infantino were booed as they entered the field for the trophy ceremony. The Guardian and The Washington Post later highlighted the awkward scenes surrounding Trump's decision to remain near the Spanish team before Infantino moved him away from the players' celebration.

The moment quickly spread online, with critics accusing Trump of refusing to step aside and allow Spain to enjoy its victory.

Trump's aide Margo Martin also shared footage from the final on X, prompting another round of comments about his appearance, posture and clothing.

Some critics again revived the unverified 'diaper' jokes, while others focused on what they saw as Trump's reluctance to leave the spotlight.

LOL SPAIN EDITED TRUMP OUT OF THE PHOTO 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3OIM6pwyuD — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 20, 2026

A Viral Pattern Emerges

Taken together, the July 19 World Cup footage and Karoline Leavitt's July 22 Georgia photograph show how quickly Donald Trump's public appearances can become fuel for viral political mockery, with critics once again dissecting his posture and appearance while reviving unverified 'diaper' jokes.

The irony is hard to miss: Leavitt's post was meant to spotlight Trump's political agenda, from Trump Accounts and the Save America Act to Mike Collins' Senate campaign, yet critics brushed past the message and seized on the image itself, turning it into another Donald Trump viral photo centred on one blunt question, 'Why does he stand like that?' In the unforgiving world of political social media, it is a reminder that once the cameras are rolling and the image is online, politicians can no longer control what the public chooses to see.