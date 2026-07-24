Vice President JD Vance is weathering an intense MAGA backlash from online conservatives, though his closest allies describe the revolt as an inauthentic and possibly coordinated campaign. The 41-year-old has spent seven days under fire from the online right, where detractors are rallying behind a 'Never Vance' banner.

JD Vance Allies Dismiss The MAGA Backlash

For context, critics are calling him unfit for the job over his push for an Iran peace deal. Some detractors have even compared him to former President Barack Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders.

One close ally said that it was obvious to 'anyone with an IQ above 70' that the pile-on has been totally inauthentic and probably coordinated to a certain extent. That person and two others familiar with the strategy discussed internal thinking with the media anonymously.

The barrage included posts from conservative pundits Marc Thiessen, Batya Ungar-Sargon and Ben Shapiro. Some posts by conservative influencers on X showed that attacks on the vice president jumped right after his 15 July sit-down with Joe Rogan.

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X Attacks Surged After The Rogan Interview

During the interview, Vance branded himself a reasonable moderate on Israel policy. He pointed to a report on an influence operation backing Israel run by a onetime Trump campaign aide, saying paid influencers were going after him dishonestly. His direct retort on the podcast was telling them to 'go to hell'.

His team monitors the attacks but argues the hostility tells the grassroots base that the traditional Republican establishment loathes him, the Post reported. Advisers believe this dynamic could lift him in a primary. A spokesperson stated that Vance remains focused on fighting for the president's agenda and delivering wins.

Vance Team Tracks Primary Polling And Scrutiny

Some accounts vowing to line up behind Secretary of State Marco Rubio against Vance in 2028 did not appear to belong to American voters, judging by their profiles. The 55-year-old Rubio, the pick of traditionalists and the party business wing, has been eating into the primary lead held by Vance. However, the vice president still tops the field and Rubio said he would back him in 2028.

Republican resistance to Vance predates his selection as the 2024 running mate. Hawkish donors and conservative commentators originally pushed Donald Trump to pass him over for Doug Burgum (who now runs the Interior Department) or Rubio.

Last week, Jon Schweppe of the American Principles Project shared a graphic to X showing the standing of Vance with Republicans holding firm through an anti-Vance operation. Replies flooded in by the dozen from non-followers, with every one attacking him.

Former Pence Chief Highlights The Internal Friction

Schweppe noted no large account had shared the post but told the Post it was absolutely organised. Meanwhile, Trump's first vice president, the 67-year-old Mike Pence, drew Republican fury only in the closing weeks of his first term. Marc Short, Pence's former White House chief of staff, told the abuse aimed at Vance outstrips anything his former boss absorbed.

Short noted Pence never let a gap with Trump show, even in front of staff. Vance has at times hinted at a different line on Iran, and Trump has said his deputy is philosophically a little bit different on the issue. Short added that the Vance operation has been readier to air its disagreements, telling the Post he thinks that does create more scrutiny.