Gabrielle Carrington, the former X Factor finalist known online as RIELLEUK, has pleaded not guilty to murdering influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska after she was allegedly struck by a car outside a Soho nightclub. The 29-year-old also denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to security guard Anoush Chyche.

Zakrzewska, known to her followers as 'Klaudia Glam', died in hospital on 25 April, six days after the collision on Argyll Street. Carrington was initially charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded to murder following Zakrzewska's death.

Klaudia Glam's Family in Disbelief

Zakrzewska's family sat in the public gallery as Carrington appeared by video link from HMP Bronzefield at the Old Bailey on 3 August before Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC. Their reaction was one of disbelief as the former X Factor finalist formally pleaded not guilty to murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

According to multiple reports, Zakrzewska's family members 'shook their heads' as Carrington read out her pleas. The influencer also appeared tearful during the brief hearing, repeatedly wiping her face before being remanded in custody ahead of further hearings.

The murder charge stems from the alleged collision outside Inca nightclub on Argyll Street on 19 April, when Zakrzewska, who is from Essex, was struck by a car. She remained critically injured in hospital for six days before her death.

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Her death prompted tributes from friends and followers, while her family endured days of uncertainty as she remained in hospital.

Other Charges and RIELLEUK's Previous Court Appearance

A separate allegation of driving with excess alcohol was also noted at the hearing. Carrington was not required to enter a plea to that charge.

A charge sheet cited in a previous report states that a breath test recorded 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, above the legal limit of 35 micrograms in England and Wales.

Zakrzewska had built a social media following through beauty, fashion and lifestyle content under the name 'Klaudia Glam.'

Meanwhile, Carrington, who has also established a significant online following as RIELLEUK, previously appeared on ITV's The X Factor in 2013 as a member of Miss Dynamix, who reached the live finals.

Carrington also had previously appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 21 April over the attempted murder allegation. During that hearing, she was seen making a finger-heart gesture towards her family as she was led from the courtroom, prompting criticism online.

Altercation Spiralled Into Deadly Collision

Prosecutors allege the fatal collision followed an altercation outside Inca nightclub at about 4:30 am on 19 April.

The fight between the group of girls before the incident 😭 https://t.co/qYt6iQlBY8 pic.twitter.com/j3Sqxs2DJB — TMC Music Connoisseur | LIVE SESSIONS 09/08 (@MusicConnoisseu) April 19, 2026

According to the prosecution case, Carrington became involved in a row with a man before security staff intervened. Prosecutors allege she later returned to her black Mercedes, which then mounted the pavement and struck Zakrzewska before hitting Chyche.

Chyche suffered life-changing injuries, while a third person, Latisha Armstrong, sustained a fractured wrist. Police and paramedics were called to the scene at about 5:00 am. Footage from the incident circulated online following the collision.

Carrington is due to face trial at the Old Bailey from 5 January 2027, with further pre-trial hearings scheduled for 11 August and 9 October 2026. She denies the charges and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.