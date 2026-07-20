Spain are world champions once again, and Lionel Messi's chase for a second World Cup has ended in New Jersey. Substitute Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to give Spain a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina, sealing the nation's second world title following their triumph in 2010.

The win came against a backdrop of near-total Spanish control, an Argentina side reduced to ten men, and an emotional final chapter for one of football's greatest players. It also handed a new generation of Spanish talent, led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, the sport's biggest prize.

Torres Ends a Marathon Deadlock

The decisive moment arrived after more than 114 minutes without a goal. Martín Zubimendi's cross found Nico Williams, whose header across goal was met first-time by Torres for the finish. The Barcelona forward, brought on as a 62nd-minute substitute, had earlier seen a header saved before finally beating Emiliano Martínez from close range.

Spain's bench emptied in celebration, reflecting the tension that had built over almost two hours of football in which the European champions had dominated without reward.

Torres appeared to have doubled the lead soon afterwards, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. Spain saw out a nervy finish as Argentina finally created two late chances.

Speaking after the match, Torres said nerves were inevitable against a team built around Messi: 'In the end, we always relied on ourselves to play our style of football, and I think that today we proved that once again.' He added that 'God gives things to those who deserve it the most'.

Argentina's task had been made drastically harder in first-half stoppage time of extra time. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsí, having already been booked for simulation. Referee Slavko Vincic had little choice but to dismiss him, leaving Argentina to play the final half hour with ten men.

A Suffocating Spanish Performance

The statistics told the story of Spain's control throughout. Argentina failed to register a single shot on target during the 90 minutes of normal time, and did not manage their first attempt at goal until Messi had an effort blocked in the 117th minute. Messi finished the match with 54 touches but just one shot, a striking return for a player whose influence had shaped Argentina's route to the final.

Spain's dominance extended across the tournament. They conceded only one goal en route to the final. Head coach Luis de la Fuente had described his squad as having no ceiling on their potential, telling reporters: 'This team never ceases to amaze me. The scope for improvement is endless.'

The victory means Spain have now won the World Cup twice, joining an elite group of multiple champions. The triumph followed the same extra-time template as 2010, when Andrés Iniesta's 116th-minute strike beat the Netherlands.

Cameras caught Messi's reaction the instant Torres's shot crossed the line. He looked visibly rattled in a match his side had barely been allowed to play.

Messi's Final Chapter Closes

The result closes the book on Messi's pursuit of a second World Cup title, four years after he lifted the trophy with Argentina in Qatar. Argentina, missing a recognised outlet for long spells, could not summon the individual moment of brilliance that has defined so much of the 38-year-old's career, with Martínez forced into a string of saves at the other end to keep the scoreline level deep into extra time.

President Donald Trump walked onto the pitch alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of the trophy presentation, drawing audible boos from sections of the 80,663-strong crowd at New York New Jersey Stadium. Spain's players and staff gathered to lift the trophy for the second time in the nation's history, capping a tournament in which La Roja were widely regarded as the outstanding side from the group stage onward.

Spain's second World Cup crown, built on patience, possession and a ruthless finish from Ferran Torres, marks the definitive changing of the guard that this final was billed to deliver.