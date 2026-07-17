Cristian Romero has spent much of the past year under pressure at Tottenham Hotspur. Injuries, suspensions and inconsistent performances have seen the Argentine defender criticised by supporters, while questions over his leadership and the club's struggles have only intensified scrutiny.

Yet on the international stage when Romero pulls on the Argentina shirt, he appears transformed. Calm under pressure, commanding in defence and increasingly influential for Lionel Scaloni's side, he has helped Argentina reach another FIFA World Cup final.

The contrast has become one of the tournament's biggest talking points. Why does the defender who often struggles to convince at Tottenham look so dominant for Argentina?

Why Romero Has Faced Criticism at Tottenham

Romero's difficulties at Tottenham have not been about talent alone.

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The 28-year-old has battled injuries and suspensions while playing in a team that has struggled for consistency. Frequent managerial changes and an unsettled defensive unit have often left Romero carrying extra responsibility, with mistakes attracting heavy criticism from fans and pundits.

His public comments about Tottenham's direction and ongoing transfer speculation have also kept him in the spotlight. Instead of being judged solely on his defending, Romero has often become a symbol of the club's wider problems during a disappointing campaign.

Argentina's System Brings Out His Best

Everything changes when Romero joins Argentina. Under Scaloni, he plays in a settled system alongside teammates who have developed chemistry over years of international duty. That stability allows Romero to play aggressively without constantly covering for uncertainty around him.

Throughout the World Cup, he has been one of Argentina's most reliable performers. Strong in the tackle, composed on the ball and comfortable stepping out from defence, Romero has helped the reigning champions remain one of the tournament's toughest teams to break down. FIFA has highlighted his growing influence as one of the leaders in Argentina's back line.

England Match Showed the Difference

Romero's performance in the semi-final against England perfectly illustrated why his reputation changes when he plays for his country.

Rather than clearing the ball under pressure, he repeatedly carried possession out of defence, helping Argentina bypass England's press and regain control of the game. One moment in particular quickly went viral, with supporters praising his composure and joking that Tottenham fans rarely get to see that version of Romero.

Everyone is praising Messi and forgetting Cuti Romero really beat a press like this from England.



A simple mistake here would have cost Argentina. 😭 pic.twitter.com/m7uTcsKanE — Omo Barca⚽️🖤 (@Tobs_fc) July 16, 2026

He also responded to criticism from former England defender Gary Neville, who had questioned Argentina's centre-back pairing before the match. Romero said the comments motivated the squad as they secured a 2-1 victory to book their place in the World Cup final.

Confidence and Environment Make the Difference

Romero's contrasting performances highlight how much a player's environment can shape their form.

At Tottenham, he has spent much of the season in a side searching for stability. With Argentina, he plays in a settled system where every player understands their role, allowing him to focus on his strengths instead of constantly reacting to problems around him.

If Argentina retain the World Cup, Romero will be remembered as one of the leaders behind another remarkable run. For Tottenham supporters, however, the biggest question may remain unanswered. Why does the world-class defender who shines for Argentina still struggle to produce that same level consistently in north London?