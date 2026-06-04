Aryna Sabalenka's French Open campaign ended in dramatic and emotional fashion on Wednesday as the world No. 1 suffered a stunning quarter-final defeat to Diana Shnaider in Paris.

After holding a commanding position and appearing on course for victory, Sabalenka unraveled in a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 loss that has triggered fresh questions over her mental state and sparked talk of a possible break from tennis. The Belarusian star later admitted she 'just want to quit tennis right now,' a remark that quickly fuelled speculation about her future in the sport.

Sabalenka Collapse Sparks Retirement Fears

The defeat immediately raised concerns over whether Sabalenka's comments reflected frustration or something more serious about her career direction. As world No. 1, she has been one of the most dominant forces on the WTA Tour, but the French Open continues to elude her. Her emotional post-match interview, combined with a visible on-court breakdown, led to widespread discussion about burnout and pressure at the top of women's tennis.

Sabalenka did not confirm any retirement plans, but her language suggested significant emotional strain following another Grand Slam disappointment.

From Control to Complete French Open Meltdown

The match appeared firmly in Sabalenka's control when she led 4-1 in the second set and moved within two points of victory while serving at 5-4. However, momentum shifted dramatically as unforced errors crept in and her rhythm collapsed under pressure.

Shnaider capitalised on the opening, winning 12 of the final 13 games to complete a remarkable turnaround. Sabalenka also failed to convert key chances, including a match point opportunity, as her game disintegrated in the windy conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The final set ended in a one-sided 6-0 scoreline, sealing one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.

Emotional Post-Match Comments Fuel Speculation

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Following the defeat, Sabalenka was visibly emotional and candid about her struggles in key moments. As reported by CNN, she said, 'You overthink, then you make easy mistakes, then you miss opportunities,' adding that the experience was 'a combination of everything' affecting her performance.

In a further striking admission, she said she 'just want to quit tennis right now' and suggested she needed time to reset mentally. She also referenced earlier frustration, saying she might need to step away from competition to process the loss. Her comments about wanting to 'smash everything' in frustration added to concerns about her emotional state after high-pressure defeats.

'We'll see in few days. Hopefully I'll get back on track mentally,' Sabalenka concluded.

French Open Conditions and Tournament Chaos

Sabalenka also criticised the conditions during the match, questioning why the roof remained open on Court Philippe-Chatrier despite strong winds. She described the contest as 'very dirty tennis,' saying it was difficult to control the ball in the gusty environment.

The tournament has already seen several major upsets, with defending champion Coco Gauff exiting in the third round and four-time French Open winner Iga Swiatek eliminated in the fourth round. The draw has opened up significantly, adding to the sense of unpredictability at Roland Garros this year.

Diana Shnaider's Breakthrough Moment

For Shnaider, the victory marked the biggest win of her career and her first Grand Slam semi-final appearance. The Russian player remained composed during Sabalenka's collapse, later saying she focused on playing 'point by point' and not thinking about the scoreline.

She will now continue her unexpected run in Paris, while Sabalenka is left to reflect on another painful Grand Slam exit and whether she can regroup ahead of the remainder of the season.