As of May 2026, HBO has not officially confirmed Season 4 of Euphoria. While the network has not announced a cancellation, ongoing uncertainty around cast availability, creator statements and evolving storylines has fuelled speculation that Season 3 could serve as the final instalment of the hit drama series.

The discussion has intensified following recent cast interviews and developments within Season 3, which have shifted the direction of the narrative and raised questions about whether the story is moving towards a natural conclusion rather than continuing into further seasons.

Zendaya Strongly Hinted Season 3 Could Be The End

Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett, has been central to speculation surrounding the show's future. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she suggested Season 3 could mark the end of Euphoria. When asked about the show's future, she reportedly said, 'I think so, yeah', adding, 'That closure is coming'.

The comments drew attention given Zendaya's role as the emotional centre of the series. Rue has remained the narrative anchor since the show premiered in 2019, and any suggestion of her departure has been widely viewed as significant for its direction. HBO has not made any formal announcement regarding the series ending.

Sam Levinson Has Not Confirmed Plans For Season 4

Series creator Sam Levinson has remained non-committal about the future of Euphoria. In recent interviews, he has said he approaches each season as though it could be the last and has stated he currently has 'no plans' for Season 4, focusing instead on completing Season 3.

His comments have been widely interpreted as signalling uncertainty around the show's trajectory, although they do not confirm the series will end.

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Nate Jacobs Storyline Reported To End In Season 3

Speculation has also been driven by the reported conclusion of Jacob Elordi's character Nate Jacobs' storyline in Season 3. His arc reportedly reaches a dramatic endpoint following a violent sequence linked to criminal debt and escalating conflict.

Nate has been one of the series' most divisive characters since its debut, making his reported exit a notable shift in direction. Elordi has previously described the storyline as 'bittersweet'.

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney And Cast Future Remains Unclear

There is no confirmation that Zendaya will leave Euphoria after Season 3. However, speculation has continued due to her comments about 'closure' and expanding film commitments.

Similarly, there is no verified reporting that Sydney Sweeney intends to exit the series. Her future has been discussed due to her rising profile and Cassie's central role this season.

Industry observers point to increasingly complex scheduling across the ensemble cast as a key factor in uncertainty over future availability.

Jules Bennett Storyline Becomes Less Central In Season 3

Hunter Schafer's character Jules Bennett continues to appear in Season 3, although her storyline has become more independent. A time jump has also shifted character dynamics, moving Jules further from the central Rue narrative.

Why Season 4 Remains Uncertain

Several production factors continue to shape speculation around Euphoria. The main cast has become significantly more in demand since the series first aired, with multiple lead actors now committed to film and television projects.

The extended gap between seasons, combined with industry strikes and scheduling conflicts, has complicated long-term planning. Earlier cast departures have also raised questions about how the series could continue in its original form.

With HBO yet to make any formal announcement, the future of Euphoria remains unconfirmed.