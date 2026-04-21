Nate Jacobs and Jules Vaughn are at the centre of a viral fallout as Euphoria Season 3 leans into its darkest chapter yet.

The HBO drama, which returned to screens in early 2026, has sparked a firestorm of speculation following Jules' sudden shift into a world of high-end luxury. In the second episode of the new series, viewers watched as Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, navigated an opulent penthouse lifestyle that remains entirely unexplained by her previous circumstances. This has led to the emergence of the Nate Jacobs Jules sugar daddy theory, with fans convinced that Jacob Elordi's character is secretly bankrolling Jules in exchange for a hidden relationship.

The theory suggests a disturbing evolution of their Season 1 catfishing dynamic, moving from digital manipulation to a complex, financial-based power struggle.

As the Euphoria Season 3 plot twist gains traction, it reframes every interaction between the two stars since the show's inception.

The Clues Fans Can't Ignore

The Nate and Jules relationship theory in Euphoria isn't new. Their connection dates back to Season 1, when Nate catfished Jules online, creating one of the show's most unsettling dynamics. But Season 3 appears to reopen that door in a much more complicated way.

In Episode 2, viewers see Jules living a noticeably more luxurious life. She's surrounded by expensive surroundings and appears financially supported in a way that raises questions. According to fan discussions highlighted in the Tyla report, some viewers believe this isn't random.

One widely shared theory claims that Nate could be 'secretly meeting up with Jules, paying her, and keeping her in a fancy penthouse'. The idea has taken off because it connects several subtle details that otherwise feel unexplained.

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Why Fans Think Nate Is Involved

What makes the Nate Jacobs secret life in Euphoria Season 3 theory so compelling is how it ties into his established character.

Nate has always been portrayed as controlling, secretive, and deeply conflicted, particularly when it comes to his identity and relationships. His past connection to Jules, combined with his complicated feelings around masculinity and control, makes the theory feel plausible to many viewers.

There's also the contrast between his public relationship with Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, and what might be happening behind closed doors. Fans have pointed out that juggling a conventional relationship while hiding something darker would be very much in line with Nate's behaviour.

Even small details, such as questions about his finances and priorities, have fueled speculation. While none of this is confirmed in the show, the pattern is enough for audiences to start connecting the dots.

We’re all in agreement that the only reason Jules is invited to Nate and Cassie’s wedding is because Nate is her “Sugar Daddy” and she’s where all of his money keeps disappearing off to… right? #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/mN2NkyVHuv — Release Radar (@MovieMedia) April 20, 2026

Jules' Storyline Explained in Season 3

To understand why this theory is gaining traction, it helps to examine the Euphoria Season 3 Jules storyline more closely.

Jules is no longer the same character audiences met in earlier seasons. Her arc has shifted toward independence and emotional distance. Reports from early episode breakdowns suggest she may be engaging in relationships that provide financial support, adding weight to the Jules sugar baby theory Euphoria explained across fan communities.

This development has sparked debate. Some viewers see it as Jules reclaiming control over her life, while others interpret it as a sign she's in a more vulnerable place than before.

Either way, her storyline feels intentionally ambiguous, leaving room for theories like this to grow.

#Euphoria #Season3Episode2

Cassie said she shouldn’t be underestimated. She got Nate to pay for the flowers after all😈



The “my Maddy” theories about some long suffering obsessive love fell flat. He only wanted to confirm which Maddy it was & doesn’t bat an eyelid when he learns… pic.twitter.com/vwne70GJXE — mh-Musings (@entrespire) April 20, 2026

A Theory That Changes Everything

What makes the 'Is Nate Jacobs Jules' sugar daddy in Euphoria Season 3' question so viral is how dramatically it reframes both characters.

If true, it would mean Nate isn't just a manipulative boyfriend, he's operating an entirely separate, hidden relationship built on power and secrecy. At the same time, it would add a new layer to Jules' choices, raising questions about agency, survival, and emotional detachment.

This is exactly the kind of layered storytelling Euphoria thrives on, especially with characters like Rue, played by Zendaya, whose own journey often intersects with Jules' in complex ways.

The Bigger Picture Behind Fan Theory

Among all Euphoria Season 3 fan theories about Nate Jacobs, this one stands out because it connects past storylines with current developments in a way that feels intentional.

It also taps into broader themes the show has explored from the beginning, including identity, secrecy, and the blurred lines between control and vulnerability.

Whether or not the Euphoria Season 3 plot twist involving Jules and Nate turns out to be real, the theory itself highlights how invested viewers are in these characters. It's not just about shock value; it's about making sense of the emotional and psychological threads the show has been building for years.

For now, the show hasn't confirmed anything. But if Euphoria has proven anything, it's that the darkest theories are often the ones worth paying attention to.