Euphoria shocked fans in the latest episode of Season 3 by killing off one of its main characters. After spending much of the season trapped in debt, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) met a gruesome end in Episode 7.

Nate was abducted by loan sharks and buried in a shallow grave with only a narrow breathing vent to keep him alive. Unfortunately for him, a rattlesnake entered the vent and fatally bit him.

'That's a cool way to go. Nate is someone who's made so many mistakes and made sort of so many dark choices. It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to,' Elordi said about his character's death.

With only one episode left, fans are now wondering whether Nate's death is the season's final tragedy, or if there's more to come. Theories have already started circulating about which characters could be next when the finale airs.

Rue Bennett

Rue Bennett (Zendaya) has been through countless dangerous situations throughout Euphoria, making it almost surprising she's still alive. Her life has been threatened multiple times throughout the series, with her buried up to her neck in dirt in the fifth episode of Season 3.

Rue has been through a lot—working for Laurie (Martha Kelly), Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and then the DEA. Alamo has been doubtful about Rue's loyalty, making fans suspicious about what he might do next.

In the latest episode, Maddy (Alexa Demie) tells Alamo about Rue and the DEA (accidentally or intentionally). Although Alamo doesn't react, viewers believe the revelation could have serious consequences for Rue in the finale.

Why would Maddy mention the DEA to Alamo??? #euphoria — Penny Angela (@pennyangelaa) May 25, 2026

wow #euphoria season 3 episode 7 ali keeps in memoriam book to every sponsor he has lost

their name, & the date #hbo



is it foreshadowing rue bennett’s death pic.twitter.com/N3nOEBgrL6 — Jimbo (@JimbosJunkbox) May 25, 2026

Fans have also pointed to possible foreshadowing. Ali (Colman Domingo) tells Rue that Moses never made it to the Promised Land, with fans fearing that Rue's name could be next in his book.

Maddy Perez

Maddy Perez finds herself in dangerous territory during Season 3 after becoming business partners with Alamo. After Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) gets kidnapped in the seventh episode, she asks Alamo for help. 'So, you went from making me money to now costing me money,' Alamo says.

Alamo agreed to help, but it came at a cost. He kills Naz and later tells Maddy, 'What, you think 'cause I got a soft spot for you, I'd do all this s*** for free?'

Fans have emphasized that Maddy just made a deal with the devil, and now they fear she may be in danger. Others, however, think the season could end with Alamo dying instead, with Maddy taking over his club.

Cassie Howard/Cassie Jacobs

Cassie Howard was pulled into Nate's problems throughout the season, even turning to OnlyFans to help cover his debts. After he died, Cassie could still be in danger, as Alamo's 'help' came at a cost.

'Euphoria' Season 3 Finale Release Date

The final episode of the third season, titled 'In God We Trust', will be released on Monday, 1 June in the UK (Sunday, 31 May, US). The season finale will have a runtime of 93 minutes, making it the longest episode in HBO history. A trailer for the eighth episode was released, promising more chaos ahead.