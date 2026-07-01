A wave of online speculation surrounding President Donald Trump and his longtime aide Natalie Harp has reignited debate over the influence of the President's inner circle. Social media users have circulated claims ranging from rumours of a personal relationship to allegations that Harp plays an unusually powerful role inside the White House.

At the same time, some critics have pushed an entirely different narrative, arguing without evidence that affair rumours are distracting from questions about Trump's health. While these claims have spread widely online, none have been substantiated, and there is no verified evidence confirming either an affair or claims that the President is terminally ill.

Natalie Harp's White House Role

Much of the latest discussion followed reports examining Harp's close working relationship with Trump. During The Daily Beast Podcast, co-host Hugh Dougherty described Harp as one of the President's closest aides.

'She is providing him with endless praise that she prints out of random social media. And then it's all been put out in public, and she is with them round the clock.'

Harp reportedly carries a portable printer, gathering favourable social media posts and presenting them directly to Trump throughout the day.

Dougherty also questioned her reported influence over Trump's online communications.

'If a woman of 34 has access to Truth Social and Truth Social is the most important way to communicate for the president, then who's in charge?'

Separate reports have similarly claimed Harp often bypasses traditional communications channels, working directly with Trump on his Truth Social posts. However, the White House has not publicly confirmed many of the specific allegations surrounding her day to day responsibilities.

The 'Hospice Nurse' Rumours

The podcast discussion coincided with renewed online speculation after Trump's late night Truth Social activity attracted widespread attention.

Some social media users suggested Harp's close working relationship indicated a romantic involvement, while others dismissed that idea entirely.

One widely shared post read, 'This is his hospice nurse. They're trying to sell us on an affair because that's less politically damaging than an 80 year old, terminally ill president, who needs his diaper changed by a nurse every few hours.'

Now you know the truth. pic.twitter.com/inxBmqccbE — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 30, 2026

Despite the viral nature of these claims, no credible evidence has confirmed that Trump and Harp are involved in an affair.

There is no verified evidence supporting claims that Trump is terminally ill or requires hospice level care. Those allegations remain unsubstantiated social media speculation.

Michael Wolff Raises Questions About Trump's Inner Circle

Author Michael Wolff, whose books have chronicled Trump's political circle, also discussed Harp's position during the podcast. He claimed concerns had been raised about the closeness of the relationship, although not necessarily in a romantic sense.

'He is concerned about what he calls an unhealthy relationship.'

Wolff also questioned how Harp became one of Trump's closest advisers.

'He can't understand why anybody in his family is even near Donald Trump, that this relationship is very unhealthy.'

Some reports also allege Harp has occasionally supplied alternative policy information that aligns more closely with Trump's personal views when disagreements emerge among senior officials. Those claims have not been independently verified.