Dutch OnlyFans model Vera Dijkmans has alleged mistreatment during 11 days in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody before her return to the Netherlands. The 29-year-old influencer made the claims on Instagram on Monday, 23 November, one day after returning home from the United States.

The allegations followed her arrest at Newark Liberty International Airport on 11 November. Dijkmans had travelled from Miami to New Jersey to create content with mixed martial arts fighters ahead of an event at Madison Square Garden. She was subsequently held at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in Newark.

Who Is Vera Dijkmans? Inside the Dutch Influencer's Life

Originally from The Hague, Dijkmans has built an international career through modelling, social media and subscription-based content. She is known as an Instagram personality and OnlyFans creator, with an online following of approximately 5.7 million.

Her Instagram account, @veradijkmans, features fashion shoots, modelling photographs, lifestyle updates and glimpses of her travels. She has also shared dance and fitness content, including an interest in combat sports.

Dijkmans has previously described herself as the 'world's most wanted girlfriend'. The label reflects another unusual chapter of her internet fame. In 2023, she reportedly invited men to apply to become her boyfriend through an online questionnaire, attracting thousands of responses.

Despite her carefully curated public image, her latest Instagram update offered a considerably different picture of her life.

Why ICE Arrested Vera Dijkmans After Her Miami Flight

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), she entered the country lawfully in August 2024 but subsequently overstayed her permitted visa period.

Officials also alleged that she failed to attend an immigration court hearing after removal proceedings began in August 2025. An immigration judge subsequently issued a final order of removal on 26 May 2026, according to DHS.

The department further alleged that Dijkmans had previously been removed from the United States in March 2019 after attempting to enter the country illegally through George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.

A DHS spokesperson characterised Dijkmans as someone who had repeatedly disregarded immigration rules. The department also maintained that a pending green card application did not grant her permission to remain in the country.

Her family, however, disputed aspects of the government's account, saying she had been pursuing a green card. Her mother also suggested that travel commitments contributed to her missing the court hearing.

Vera Dijkmans Describes Her ICE Detention Experience

Following her return to the Netherlands, Dijkmans used Instagram Stories to describe what she said happened behind detention facility walls.

She said the experience had exposed her to circumstances she never imagined facing. She also described the alleged mistreatment as beyond anything she could have anticipated.

Her mother had previously raised concerns about conditions at Delaney Hall, claiming Dijkmans was given insufficient food, had limited access to sunlight and was transported there in a blacked-out van without an explanation.

Dijkmans said she needed time to recover physically and emotionally before discussing the experience in greater detail. She also expressed hope that sharing her account eventually could help other people still being held in detention.

Her mother told Dutch media that the influencer was severely weakened by the experience and needed time to recuperate.

ICE had not immediately responded to a request for comment on Dijkmans' allegations, according to subsequent reporting. The claims about her treatment have not been independently established.