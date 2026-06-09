President Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism on Monday as online commentators claimed he had lost control of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, after he insisted from Washington that he alone 'calls the shots' in the Middle East.

Tensions flared again after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel, a key US ally, in what has been described as the most serious breach of a fragile ceasefire agreed in April. In February, American and Israeli forces carried out joint strikes on several Iranian targets, prompting Iran to hit back across the region and temporarily block the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route. Negotiations for a long‑term deal have continued since, with the White House insisting talks remain on track even as rockets fly.

Trump's 'I Call The Shots' Claim Meets Events On The Ground

The latest row began when Trump, in an interview with the Financial Times, made a point of asserting his authority over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the report, Trump said Netanyahu 'won't have any choice' but to accept whatever deal the US reaches with Tehran.

'I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn't call the shots,' Trump told the paper.

The remarks were intended to project control, but were quickly overtaken by events on the ground. Following the Iranian missile strike, Netanyahu ignored Trump's reported request that Israel refrain from responding and proceeded with military action, according to a widely shared online analysis.

That apparent defiance fed a narrative that Washington's leverage is eroding. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with caution, but the perception problem is clear.

One of the sharpest critiques came from a social media commentator known as Hal, who posts under the name Hal for NY. In a video that has clocked up thousands of views, he argued that Netanyahu's move had exposed Trump's limits.

'Donald Trump just got humiliated on the world stage as Netanyahu defied his demand that he not respond to Iran,' Hal said. 'Donald Trump has absolutely no control.'

He accused Trump of telling Americans that 'Iran is begging to make a deal' even as Iran continues to launch attacks in the region.

'This is an embarrassing moment for Donald Trump,' he said, before widening the criticism to America's role in general. 'More importantly, the US is losing its standing in the world, as we are no longer being listened to. We are being completely ignored in a moment where we should be in charge.'

The White House has not, in the material provided, issued a detailed public rebuttal to those specific claims, though Trump insisted to the FT that Iran's latest actions will not derail the negotiations. 'It's not going to have any impact on the deal,' he said, adding of the missile barrage that 'they were attacks that did not kick at all.'

Online Backlash As Iran–Israel Conflict Escalates

Online, few of Trump's critics appeared inclined to accept that assessment. Hal's video prompted a stream of angry comments.

Read more Netanyahu's Claim That US Officials 'Report to Him' Daily Draws Scorn as Iran Ceasefire Hangs by a Thread Netanyahu's Claim That US Officials 'Report to Him' Daily Draws Scorn as Iran Ceasefire Hangs by a Thread

'Losing? It was lost many months ago,' one viewer wrote, suggesting US influence had already slipped beyond repair.

Another added: 'Trump himself is the embarrassing moment.' A third declared simply: 'America is gone.' A fourth concluded: 'The US is now irrelevant on the world stage.'

There is no evidence in the record provided that US officials share that view, nor that allies have formally downgraded Washington's role. What the comments do capture is a sense that the traditional script of American power, where presidents speak and allies fall in line, no longer matches what some viewers see on their screens.

The missile exchange also undercuts Trump's repeated claim, highlighted by Hal, that Iran is desperate to reach terms. Iranian forces have continued to hit targets 'throughout the region', according to the article, and moved to block the Strait of Hormuz after the February strikes. On any basic reading, that is not the behaviour of a government acting like a supplicant.

At the same time, Trump has doubled down on his confidence in a final agreement, telling the FT: 'We'll see how it ends up.'

Netanyahu's decision to answer Iran with force has already run against Trump's public insistence that 'he'll do what I say'. When military action begins, rhetoric about who calls the shots is tested against what happens in practice.

Whether that amounts to the US 'losing its standing in the world' is a larger question than one online video can settle. But the sight of an American president talking as if he directs the conflict while key players clearly act on their own terms is likely to linger in the public mind after the missiles stop flying.