Andrew Tate has suffered another significant setback in the cryptocurrency market, losing nearly $95,000 on a highly leveraged Bitcoin trade before immediately opening a new position worth almost $1 million. Blockchain data from Hyperliquid shows the controversial online personality closed a losing Bitcoin long position on June 17, only to return moments later with a fresh 40x leveraged short bet.

The move adds another chapter to Tate's volatile trading history, which blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain says has already resulted in 107 liquidations.

Bitcoin Trade Turns Against Tate

According to on-chain data, Tate opened a 40x leveraged long position covering 57.36 Bitcoin. The position carried a notional value of approximately $3.79 million. The trade came as Bitcoin faced pressure ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Market participants were assessing how future monetary policy could affect risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

As Bitcoin's price declined, Tate's position moved closer to liquidation. Blockchain records show he added an additional $72.11 in margin in an attempt to keep the trade open. Despite that effort, the market continued moving against him. Tate eventually closed the remaining position and realised a loss of roughly $95,478. The loss allowed him to avoid a complete liquidation, but it marked another costly trade in a series of high-risk cryptocurrency bets.

A Rapid Change in Direction

The setback did not keep Tate out of the market for long. Shortly after closing the long position, blockchain data shows he opened a new 40x leveraged short position covering 14.33 Bitcoin. The position had a value of roughly $934,000 at prevailing market prices.

The new trade represented a complete reversal of his earlier strategy. Instead of betting on Bitcoin to rise, Tate began wagering on a decline in the cryptocurrency's value. The move highlighted the aggressive nature of leveraged trading, where traders can quickly switch positions in response to changing market conditions.

Long Association With Cryptocurrency

Tate has promoted cryptocurrencies to his audience for several years, often presenting digital assets as a tool for financial independence. His crypto activities attracted wider attention in 2023 when Romanian authorities investigating allegations of human trafficking, money laundering, and sexual offences seized assets that reportedly included cryptocurrency wallets linked to him.

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Tate has denied wrongdoing in those cases. He has also been associated with several meme coin projects, including Daddy Tate, Roost, Germany Token, and FTRISTAN. Some of those tokens later experienced sharp declines in value and drew criticism from parts of the cryptocurrency community.

More Than 100 Liquidations

Lookonchain data indicates Tate has been liquidated 107 times while trading on Hyperliquid. Previous reports have suggested that his cumulative losses on the platform reached hundreds of thousands of dollars, approaching $800,000 at one stage.

The figures underline the risks involved in high-leverage trading. A 40x leveraged position allows traders to control a large amount of Bitcoin with relatively little capital. However, even small market movements can trigger substantial losses if prices move in the wrong direction. Because of this, leveraged positions often require traders to add extra collateral when markets become volatile.

Bitcoin Faces an Uncertain Outlook

Tate's latest trades come at a time when cryptocurrency investors are closely watching signals from the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin has experienced increased volatility as traders assess the potential impact of interest rates, inflation expectations, and broader economic conditions.

Market participants remain focused on whether policymakers will signal a more supportive or restrictive stance towards future monetary policy. For traders using high leverage, such events can significantly affect the outcome of positions within a short period.

Risk Appetite Remains Unchanged

Despite another five-figure loss, Tate's latest actions suggest his appetite for risk remains intact. The decision to open a new 40x leveraged position immediately after closing a losing trade demonstrates his continued willingness to make aggressive bets on Bitcoin's direction.

Whether the latest short position proves successful remains unclear. What is certain is that Tate continues to be one of the most closely watched retail traders on Hyperliquid, where his high-risk strategy has repeatedly resulted in dramatic gains, losses, and liquidations.