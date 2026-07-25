Leaked messages attributed to Andrew Tate have prompted renewed scrutiny of his claimed links to figures around President Donald Trump after Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in Miami on UK rape and human trafficking charges.

According to reports, one message, sent during Tate's Romanian legal case, said he had heard the Trump administration was 'on top of things' and that 'Trump needs to see me in Miami.'

The news came after the Tate brothers had already faced a lengthy investigation in Romania, where they were arrested in 2022 on allegations of rape and trafficking. The Romanian criminal proceedings remain ongoing after prosecutors' case encountered procedural setbacks.

The Miami arrests were made on a sealed warrant that was later connected to the UK charges. According to reports, there was no statement from the White House, the General Services Administration, Vice President JD Vance, or the Tates addressing the newly reported texts.

Neither the White House nor representatives for President Trump have publicly commented on Tate's reported messages.

Andrew Tate's Messages Claim Trump Administration Contact

According to reports examining Tate's communications following his 2022 arrest in Romania, one message sent to someone described as close to him stated 'I had word from The Trump admin that they're on top of things. I've been told ill be free soon but Trump needs to see me in Miami.'

That is a striking claim, not proof that the White House intervened in Tate's case. The message does not identify the administration contact, explain what 'on top of things' meant, or establish that President Trump was aware of it.

The message has attracted attention because it appears to suggest Tate believed he had connections within or close to the administration.

Political commentator Adam Mockler seized on the report in an X post, telling his more than 218,000 followers that the leaked messages were looking 'VERY bad for the Trump admin.'

BREAKING: Leaked Andrew Tate texts are looking VERY bad for the Trump admin…



Texts from Andrew Tate reveal that a Trump admin official directly intervened on the Tate brothers behalf in early 2025 to stall the sex trafficking investigation.



“I had word from The Trump admin… pic.twitter.com/H3yn5EWJoE — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) July 23, 2026

Mockler's reaction is opinion, not evidence. Yet it reflects why the messages have travelled quickly online. Mockler did not provide independent evidence supporting Tate's claim. The messages have fuelled online discussion about whether Tate had access to people connected with the administration.

Tate previously claimed in a Facebook video that he had 'access to the president's son' in 2016. The report also claims Tate appeared on a video call with Barron Trump in 2024.

Neither detail, on its own, verifies the implication in the text message. IBTimes UK has not independently verified that claim.

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Miami Arrest Brings White House Links Into Focus

One concrete connection concerns Paul Ingrassia, the general counsel of the General Services Administration, who has represented the Tate brothers as their lawyer. That professional relationship is public, but it does not establish that Ingrassia played any role in their cases or the message cited in reports.

Mockler also pointed to Ingrassia's past leaked messages, in which he reportedly referred to having a 'Nazi streak' and used slurs. The claim has been cited by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, but the source contains no response from Ingrassia on either that issue or Tate's reported texts. There is no evidence presented that Ingrassia relayed messages between Tate and the Trump administration.

Vance, meanwhile, still follows the Tate brothers on X, Mockler said. Following an account on social media does not establish a personal or professional relationship.

For now, the central fact is narrow. A message attributed to Andrew Tate claimed he had been told the Trump administration was handling matters and that Trump needed to see him in Miami.

The message has not been independently authenticated, and there is no publicly available evidence that the Trump administration intervened in Tate's legal matters or that President Trump was aware of the alleged communication.

The central unanswered question remains whether Tate genuinely believed he had contact with people connected to the administration, or whether the message reflected an unverified personal claim.