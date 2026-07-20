The infamous 'Drake curse' appears to have struck with brutal precision once again, as Canadian superstar Aubrey 'Drake' Graham watched his £1.1 million 2026 FIFA World Cup final bet vanish in the dying moments of the match.

The rapper, who placed a high-stakes wager on Argentina to defeat Spain via the crypto-betting platform Stake, saw his potential £3.8 million ($5.1 million) payout evaporate when Spain secured a 1-0 victory in extra time. This latest financial blow has ignited a firestorm of speculation across social media, where fans and detractors alike are reviving the long-standing sports superstition that suggests any team or athlete backed by the musician is destined for defeat.

Within minutes of the final whistle, fans flooded social media with jokes claiming Argentina had been 'jinxed' the moment Drake revealed his bet. While the so-called Drake curse is nothing more than an internet superstition, every high-profile loss seems to breathe new life into the viral meme.

Drake lost a $1.5 million bet on 🇦🇷Argentina wining the World Cup.



Drake has an infamous history of placing wagers on losing sides or making large-sum bets that don't hit.



The superstition, widely known as the "Drake Curse", suggests that a team that receives public support… pic.twitter.com/DCMfOgC7NQ — Dovydas Vitkauskas (@Dovydas44444) July 20, 2026

Spain's Victory Makes Drake's Bet Even More Painful

The Spain vs. Argentina World Cup final was a tense affair that remained deadlocked until extra time, when Spain finally found the breakthrough to secure a victory and lift the trophy.

For Drake, the result turned what could have been a multi-million-pound payday into another headline-grabbing Drake betting loss.

The size of the gamble quickly became part of the story. Risking $1.5 million for a potential return of more than $5.1 million meant a single goal separated Drake from one of the biggest wins of his public betting history.

It also marked another expensive chapter in the rapper's increasingly scrutinised sports-betting record.

Why the 'Drake Curse' Refuses To Go Away

The phrase 'Drake curse' has circulated online for years. It stems from a series of coincidences in which athletes or teams either received Drake's public support, appeared alongside him in photographs, or benefited from his bets before later suffering defeats.

There is no evidence that Drake has any influence over sporting results, but that has never stopped fans from embracing the joke.

Some of the most talked-about examples include boxer Anthony Joshua's shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr., Serena Williams' loss at the US Open after Drake attended her match, and several football clubs that stumbled after receiving the rapper's public backing. Whether coincidence or comedy, the meme has become part of internet sports culture.

The fascination has grown so much that an entire website, TheDrakeCurse.com, now tracks Drake's public wagers and other moments fans believe add to the running joke.

Damn



Drake just lost $1.5M USDT betting on Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/JwYX9AaCcK — Elisa (@eeelistar) July 19, 2026

Another Million-Dollar Loss in the Same Week

The World Cup disappointment did not come in isolation.

Only days earlier, Drake had also lost a $1 million bet after backing Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor in his UFC bout against Max Holloway. That defeat, followed almost immediately by Argentina's World Cup loss, only strengthened the online narrative surrounding the rapper's betting fortunes.

For many fans, it was less about the money and more about the remarkable timing. Every new wager now attracts almost as much attention as the sporting event itself, with countless supporters waiting to see whether the internet's favourite superstition will produce another viral moment.

Drake Remains One of Music's Biggest Stars

Away from the betting slips, Drake continues to dominate the music industry.

The five-time Grammy Award winner surprised fans in May by releasing three albums at once, Iceman, Maid Of Honour and Habibti. The releases marked his first albums since 2023, with Iceman becoming his seventh UK number one album.

Even so, his gambling habits have become an unexpected talking point that often rivals his musical achievements in the headlines.

Every Bet Now Becomes a Viral Event

Whether people genuinely believe in the Drake curse or simply enjoy the joke, one thing is undeniable. Every public wager Drake places is now followed by millions of sports fans eager to see what happens next.

His latest Drake World Cup bet ended with Spain celebrating, Argentina falling short, and the rapper losing £1.1 million. More importantly, it added another chapter to the internet meme that refuses to fade, proving that when Drake places a high-profile bet, the conversation rarely ends with the final whistle.

For now, Drake remains one of the world's most bankable stars, but as his recent World Cup final loss proves, even the biggest names cannot buy a win when the curse, or simply bad luck, decides to strike.