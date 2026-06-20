'Devil Wears Prada' actress Anne Hathaway has revealed that her much-discussed pregnancy announcements were not simply personal milestones shared with fans. Instead, the Oscar-winning actress says they grew out of a desire to regain control of her own story after photographers captured images of her during previous pregnancies before she was ready to make the news public.

According to the actress, posting the announcements herself allowed her to share the information on her own terms rather than reacting to unwanted attention.

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Hathaway, who recently announced she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, reflected on the thinking behind those earlier social media posts during a new interview. Hathaway explained that after being photographed in public, she and her husband decided it made more sense to reveal the news themselves rather than let speculation drive the conversation.

Taking Back Control

In an interview with People, Hathaway said social media gave her a way to communicate with fans without outside filters. By making the announcement herself, she could decide when and how the news would be shared. 'Basically, I saw someone was taking photos of me and I think at that point, people kind of knew I was pregnant,' she told People.

'I think there were some street shots where you're just like, 'Eh, just had a big meal.' But I was just like, 'Ok, this is going to happen now.' And I remember talking to Adam about it and I was like, 'Maybe this is a good use for social media,' she continued.

She added that once she realised news of her pregnancy was likely to become public, she decided she would rather share it herself in a way that felt more authentic and personal. 'If it's going to happen anyway, maybe I can put something out that feels more personal and that comes from me as opposed to it having to be this thing that happens outside of me.'

Hathaway said the experience marked one of the first times she recognised that she could take control of such a major personal revelation. 'That was one of the first times that I ever realized that, I don't know, I got to make the announcement myself. It was really, really cool,' the actress stated.

A New Chapter for Hathaway's Family

Hathaway's latest announcement on Friday, 19 June, revealed that she and husband, Shulman, are preparing to welcome their third child. The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to sons 10-year-old Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack. Despite her global fame, the couple have kept their children out of the spotlight and maintained a relatively private family life.

The pregnancy news was announced through a short Instagram video that swiftly attracted attention online. In the clip, Hathaway appeared in a flowing white outfit while revealing her baby bump. The post generated widespread congratulations from fans and entertainment figures alike.

The announcement also came during one of the busiest periods of Hathaway's career. The actress has several major film projects either recently released or scheduled for release this year, including work on high-profile productions that have kept her in the public eye.