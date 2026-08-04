Meghan Markle's pregnancy dance video, shared to mark Lilibet's fourth birthday, may not have offered the behind-the-scenes glimpse of the princess's birth that many viewers assumed. According to a new claim shared by a royal commentator, the light-hearted clip was intended as a joke rather than a literal snapshot of the moments before the Duchess of Sussex went into labour.

The video quickly sparked speculation about what it revealed from inside the delivery ward. But the latest commentary suggests the real discussion lies in the timing of the post, offering a different perspective on one of the Sussexes' most talked-about social media moments.

YouTube Commentator Weighs in on Meghan's 'Joke' Video

Royal commentator Paula Matanovich, who hosts the Paula M YouTube channel, has weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's viral pregnancy dance video. She cited an unnamed source who told her the clip was 'just a joke'.

According to Matanovich's interpretation, Meghan has 'always been mindful of balancing public image with the privacy expected of a senior royal'. Matanovich also offered her own theory as to why this explanation surfaced now, suggesting Meghan sought to dismiss the backlash by claiming critics had mistaken a private joke for a real event.

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However, Matanovich disputed this claim. She said that when she contacted the hospital herself, she was told the video could not have been filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the strict rules in place at the time.

She speculated that the real motivation behind the statement was concern from the hospital over alleged rule violations, rather than any objection to the video's content. IBTimes UK could not independently verify Matanovich's claims.

IT WAS ALL A JOKE??? Meghan Markle now says the baby mama dance was not real? WTF? She's too much of a 'senior royal' to do that?

WATCH WHOLE VIDEO https://t.co/XE8lS3W38j pic.twitter.com/TvoTRu5pqk — Paula Matanovich © (@paulamatanovich) August 3, 2026

Social Media Users Split Over Meghan's Dance Video Timing

Reaction to the renewed scrutiny has been mixed. Some users argued Meghan should have clarified the video's timing sooner if it was not filmed shortly before Lilibet's birth.

'Why didn't she IMMEDIATELY come out with a statement saying it was satire?' one user asked. The same commenter argued that Meghan, Prince Harry and the Royal Family had hoped the controversy would fade, but because it did not, they eventually issued the recent explanation.

Meanwhile, others defended Meghan, suggesting critics were reading far too much into what was simply a light-hearted way to mark her daughter's birthday. They argued that the video, joke or not, was never intended to serve as a literal record of the birth.

A normal person would not do this even if it was real or a joke. She doesn’t look good and it’s obvious that it’s not a real pregnant belly. This woman needs psychiatric help. At the very least she has a weird sense of humor. 🤔 — KATE ZAHN 👽🛸 (@0IIIIIII0_GIRL) August 3, 2026

She went on the Drew Barrymore show saying it was real? — patricia b... (@pabrsky) August 3, 2026

She admitted it was real in her interview. I think the RF is behind her shenanigans and trying y clean up the mess. — FoodforThought (@LesleeWatson3) August 4, 2026

What Meghan's Baby Mama Dance Video Actually Shows

The video shows a visibly pregnant Meghan, dressed in a black dress with her hair in a ponytail, dancing with Prince Harry in what appears to be a hospital room to the song 'The Baby Momma Dance'. Meghan shared the clip on Instagram in June 2025 to mark Lilibet's fourth birthday, captioning it: 'Four years ago today, this also happened.'

In the same caption, she joked that spicy food, long walks and acupuncture had all failed to bring on labour, leaving dancing as the last resort. Lilibet, the couple's second child, was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on 4 June 2021.

The post did not go unchallenged. A number of viewers questioned whether the video was genuinely filmed shortly before Meghan gave birth, with some describing her baby bump in the clip as looking 'weird' for someone believed to be so close to labour.

Others called the post 'pointed and fake' at the time. However, the fact that Meghan shared it specifically on Lilibet's birthday left many unsure whether they were watching a genuine pre-birth moment or simply a light-hearted tribute.

Meghan addressed the viral 'Baby Momma Dance' video for the first time on 17 June 2025 during an episode of the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast. Speaking with host Emma Grede, she described wanting to share more of her 'authentic' self online and confirmed the clip was several years old.

She said the video served as a reminder that people are not seeing the full picture when it comes to her life. 'That was four years ago,' Meghan said. 'So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life — a real, authentic, fun life — that's happening behind the scenes.'

Meghan added she was 'grateful' to have her own social media platform because 'I have a place where I can share it on my own terms.'