Meghan Markle has responded to renewed criticism over her approach to sharing images of her children online, after commentators accused her of inconsistency between her public advocacy for child safety and her selective social media posts.

The controversy emerged following recent attention on family photographs featuring Archie and Lilibet, with critics suggesting the Duchess of Sussex's actions conflicted with her previously stated concerns about children's exposure to digital platforms.

According to recent reports, the reaction online quickly escalated into accusations of 'hypocrisy,' with some arguing that any public sharing of children's images contradicts her advocacy messaging.

Meghan's Team Pushes Back on Criticism

Meghan did not issue a direct personal statement, but her spokesperson firmly rejected the narrative that her actions were contradictory.

Her team emphasised that the images were shared in a controlled and deliberate way, not as an open invitation to public scrutiny of her children's lives.

'The Duchess has always been clear that there is a distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny,' her spokesperson shared with Newsweek.

'By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world.'

The spokesperson stressed the importance of intent behind the posts, stating they were shared in a manner that remained consistent with her broader privacy principles.

'Far from being contradictory, by concealing their faces she is actually reflecting the message she delivered in Geneva: that parents can choose to share family experiences while still taking deliberate steps to protect identities, privacy, and digital footprint.'

The response framed the criticism as a misunderstanding of how curated family sharing operates in a high-profile environment.

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'Hypocrisy' Accusations Spark Online Debate

The debate intensified after social media users questioned whether Meghan's advocacy for children's online safety aligned with her decision to post family-related content.

Critics argued that even limited exposure contributes to a digital footprint that children cannot later control.

However, supporters countered that the accusations overlook the difference between unmanaged exposure and highly selective sharing.

Carefully Considered Sharing, Says Spokesperson

Meghan's team further clarified that any content involving her children is subject to careful consideration and is not posted casually.

According to reports, the Duchess's approach was described as maintaining boundaries around visibility while still allowing occasional family moments to be shared in a controlled way.

Her spokesperson also pushed back against the suggestion that advocacy work and personal decisions must always align in rigid terms.

A Misreading of Intent, Supporters Argue

Supporters of Meghan have argued that the backlash reflects a broader misunderstanding of how public figures manage privacy in the digital era.

They point out that selective sharing does not necessarily equate to full public exposure, especially when posts are carefully curated and limited in scope.

As of now, much of the criticism has centred on interpretation rather than any formal change in Meghan's stance or behaviour.

No Change in Position Despite Criticism

Despite the controversy, there is no indication that Meghan has altered her broader stance on privacy or online safety.

Reports suggest that her approach remains consistent: cautious, selective sharing rather than unrestricted public exposure.

The spokesperson's response ultimately reinforces that the Duchess sees no contradiction between her advocacy and her personal choices, framing the issue instead as a matter of context and intent rather than inconsistency.

For now, the debate continues to reflect the increasingly blurred boundaries between private family life and public expectation in the digital age.