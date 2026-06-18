Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about the emotional aftermath of her divorce, revealing that she spent the year after her split trying to reconnect with the woman she felt she had lost. The model admitted she wanted to feel desired again and be reminded that she was more than just a mother, but her comments have divided the internet, with critics accusing her of presenting a privileged experience as a universal struggle.

Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Losing Herself After Motherhood

Ratajkowski, who married at 27 and welcomed her son Sylvester at 29, said motherhood and the breakdown of her marriage completely changed how she saw herself. She described the transition into becoming a parent as overwhelming, saying her identity shifted after becoming a wife and mother.

The model said she reached a point where she no longer recognised the person she was before motherhood. After filing for divorce in September 2022, she began trying to understand who she was outside of her marriage and her role as a parent.

In her essay, Ratajkowski explained that she wanted to feel desired again after the separation.

'I wanted to feel a man's desire and to be reminded that I was a sexual being, not just a mother of a toddler,' she wrote.

She said the need for reassurance came from feeling disconnected from the version of herself that existed before motherhood.

Dating Phase After Divorce

After her marriage ended, Ratajkowski admitted she quickly entered the dating world while trying to rebuild her confidence. She said she was not necessarily searching for a serious relationship but was looking for validation and a reminder of her own identity.

She described creating a new persona during that period, comparing herself to fictional characters like Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

'The character I'd learned to embody after my divorce, in my period of compulsively dating, was a villain: Poison Ivy. Catwoman. Sexual but scary,' Ratajkowski said.

She explained that this version of herself represented freedom and independence rather than sadness following the end of her marriage.

Ratajkowski also reflected on her fears about becoming a single mother, saying she once viewed it as something that could take away a woman's freedom and choices.

'The term itself could be lodged as an insult. Having a child with the wrong man was the fastest way to ruin your life as a woman,' she wrote.

Critics Say Her Story Does Not Reflect Most Mothers

Although some praised Ratajkowski for being open about her struggles, others criticised her comments online.

Critics argued that her experience as a wealthy model and celebrity does not reflect the reality faced by many single mothers dealing with financial pressure, childcare challenges, and everyday responsibilities.

Some social media users questioned whether her comments were too focused on personal validation rather than the realities of raising a child.

One major point of criticism came from comments about an image connected to the discussion, with some accusing her of treating motherhood as part of a public image.

Others said the conversation felt disconnected from the struggles of ordinary parents who do not have access to the same level of support.

Supporters believe her story highlights a common experience among parents who feel they lose parts of themselves after having children. They argue that wanting to feel attractive or independent does not take away from being a good mother.

However, critics continue to argue that celebrity experiences often come with advantages that many people do not have.