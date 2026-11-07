Rosie O'Donnell declared 'The Trump regime is over' in a TikTok video from Dublin on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, following the US midterm elections. The comedian is now considering leaving Ireland for New York, although President Donald Trump remains in office.

O'Donnell relocated to Ireland on 15 January 2025, five days before Trump's second inauguration. She previously ruled out resettling permanently in the US while he remained president, although she has returned for temporary visits. In February 2026, she revealed she had spent two weeks there with family.

Rosie O'Donnell Celebrates Midterm Results From Dublin

Democrats are projected to control both the House of Representatives and Senate following Tuesday's elections. O'Donnell welcomed the results in a nine-minute TikTok video, describing them as a rejection of Trump's administration.

'It's a beautiful morning in the world,' she told followers. 'The Trump regime is over.'

Her declaration was a political judgement, not a change in presidential leadership. Trump remains in office, while Democrats are due to take control of Congress on 3 January 2027. Their majorities would provide greater powers to investigate his administration and challenge its policies.

O'Donnell thanked voters and called for investigations into the administration's actions. Her reaction reflected a longstanding feud with Trump, whose public disagreements with her date back two decades.

O'Donnell told The Washington Post she had gone to bed before the results were settled because she felt too anxious to watch. Around 3am in Dublin, messages began arriving on her phone. She saw the news and cried.

She said she deliberately chose a blue jumper to mark the Democratic victories. The celebrations also prompted questions about whether she might eventually return to the country she left.

Why Rosie O'Donnell May Leave Ireland for New York

In a Zoom interview on 4 November, O'Donnell told The Washington Post's Geoff Edgers that she was considering returning to New York. Her decision would involve more than politics.

She described Dublin as beautiful and said she enjoyed living there, but acknowledged missing her grown children. Her grandson, born six months earlier, was another reason to consider moving closer to home.

'I feel like I've missed half his life already and don't want to miss any more,' she said.

Her comments drew a distinction between returning for a visit and making New York her home again. The election results may have altered her thinking, but she identified time with family as an immediate concern.

O'Donnell has not announced a moving date, and there is no confirmation she will leave Ireland permanently. Her potential return would represent a change from her earlier position on living in America under Trump.

Their feud began in 2006, when she criticised Trump on The View. The dispute intensified after her relocation, when Trump suggested revoking her US citizenship on 12 July 2025. However, he has no legal authority to revoke her birthright citizenship over their disagreement.

The White House also responded to O'Donnell's latest criticism with a personal attack. In a statement to Fox News Digital on 5 November, it used the politically charged phrase 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'. The expression is a political insult, not a recognised medical diagnosis.