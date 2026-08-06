Barry Manilow cancelled a scheduled concert in Lexington, Kentucky, just 45 minutes before the performance was due to begin, prompting concern among fans already following the singer's recovery from early-stage lung cancer.

Although the 83-year-old only cited 'unforeseen circumstances' for the last-minute postponement, the announcement quickly reignited discussion about his recent health update after a year marked by surgery and multiple tour reschedulings.

Barry Manilow Cancels Show at the Last Minute

Manilow announced the postponement on X shortly before he was due to take the stage on Tuesday.

'Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's show in Lexington has been rescheduled,' he wrote, without providing any additional explanation.

Neither Manilow nor his representatives indicated whether the cancellation was connected to his health. However, the timing of the announcement, less than an hour before the concert was set to begin, led many fans to question whether his ongoing recovery had played a role.

The unexpected decision also sparked mixed reactions online. While some concertgoers criticised the short notice and described it as disappointing after travelling to the venue, many others expressed sympathy and encouraged the singer to prioritise his wellbeing.

Several supporters shared messages of encouragement on social media, with one writing, 'Sending hugs x take care and remember you must come first.' Another added, 'Please look after yourself Barry, sending much love and healing energy from across the pond.'

Health Update After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

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The latest Barry Manilow health update comes months after the legendary entertainer disclosed that he had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer.

In December, Manilow revealed that doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung during an MRI that had been ordered after he experienced an extended bout of bronchitis.

Sharing the news with fans at the time, he explained that the tumour had been detected early, describing the diagnosis as the result of 'pure luck' and a thorough medical examination.

He also said doctors believed the cancer had not spread and that surgery to remove the spot would be sufficient treatment, adding that chemotherapy and radiation were not expected to be necessary.

The singer remained optimistic despite the diagnosis, telling fans he planned to focus on recovery before returning to live performances.

Previous Tour Delays Highlight Ongoing Recovery

Manilow's recovery has already affected several dates on his touring schedule this year.

In February, he postponed additional arena performances after revealing that his surgeon had advised him against returning to the stage too soon.

According to the singer, his doctor warned that his lungs were not yet ready for the demands of a full 90-minute concert despite otherwise encouraging progress.

He later acknowledged that his body needed more time to heal before resuming large-scale performances.

The recovery period also forced Manilow to cancel several 'Hits Come Home' residency dates at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas in May. At the time, however, he shared a positive health update, saying his doctor believed he was making 'great progress' and expected him to be fit enough to resume touring with planned UK arena shows before returning to Las Vegas.

Tuesday's cancellation has inevitably renewed attention on the singer's health because of that recent medical history. However, there has been no official indication that the postponed Lexington concert was related to his lung cancer recovery, with Manilow's statement referring only to 'unforeseen circumstances.'