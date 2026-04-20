George R. R. Martin's long-delayed novel The Winds of Winter has not been finished and is not secretly scheduled for release this year, the author's US publisher Bantam has confirmed after a supposed 'leak' claiming otherwise spread rapidly online last week.

The frenzy began when an anonymous post on the message board 4chan claimed that Martin had quietly completed the sixth instalment of his A Song of Ice and Fire saga and was now working with Bantam on a plan to publish the book later in 2024. After more than a decade of waiting, fans were understandably tempted to believe it. Screenshots were shared, YouTube videos appeared and social media feeds filled with speculation dressed as certainty.

Entertainment Weekly asked Bantam directly whether there was any truth to the rumour. The answer was blunt. 'The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false,' a representative for Bantam Books told the outlet.

Martin has spent years insisting that any genuine news about The Winds of Winter would come from him first through his personal blog, where he has frequently updated readers on his progress and lack thereof. When he turned in A Dance with Dragons, he announced it there himself. The idea that such a landmark moment would instead surface on an anonymous imageboard has always looked unlikely.

The rumour nevertheless tapped into a familiar cycle in the Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire fandom. Every few months, a fresh theory, blurry screenshot or 'insider' claim suggests the book is finished, nearly done or waiting for the right date. Each time, official sources knock it down, and then the next wave gathers. None of this is unusual in the age of online fandom, but the intensity of feeling around Martin's unfinished saga means even flimsy claims gain traction.

Nothing in the documents or statements available confirms when The Winds of Winter might be completed or published, so any specific dates or supposed internal schedules should be treated with considerable scepticism.

Bantam's Role in The Winds of Winter and the Shift to Franchise Thinking

The denial did, however, contain a quieter point of interest for those who follow the business side of Martin's world. Entertainment Weekly's confirmation came from Bantam, the imprint that has overseen A Song of Ice and Fire since the beginning. That in itself suggests Bantam remains the lead publisher of The Winds of Winter and any future mainline Westeros novels.

That matters because there has been a noticeable shift in how Martin's books have been handled. Recent printings of the existing series have been released under Random House Worlds, a sister imprint within the Penguin Random House group that focuses on media franchises and tie-in fiction, including novels linked to Stranger Things and Star Wars. Some readers see this as a sign that the company is increasingly treating Westeros as a merchandising universe rather than a live, evolving literary series.

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The results have been mixed. On the one hand, the Random House Worlds era has produced sleek new paperback editions of A Song of Ice and Fire, emphasising the brand's durability. On the other, the illustrated edition of A Feast for Crows drew unwelcome attention last year after online critics accused it of using AI-generated artwork.

Those accusations were later seemingly debunked by the credited artist, Jeffrey R. McDonald, who also noted that he had been working to very tight deadlines, not the kind of detail that reassures fans about lavish, carefully curated collector's volumes.

Against that background, the fact that Bantam is still fronting official comment on The Winds of Winter will be taken by some as a modestly good sign. This is the imprint that has shepherded Martin's novels for decades. If there is a finished manuscript, it appears likely to land on a familiar desk.

Fan Hopes for The Winds of Winter Refuse to Die

Bantam says the leak is false. Martin has not announced the book's completion. There is no verified publication date, no official pre-order campaign and no cover art. Everything else is noise.

Even so, a bogus leak changes the emotional weather slightly. If anything, it underlines how ready readers are. After more than 10 years since A Dance with Dragons, the hunger for closure, or at least the next act, has only deepened.

The wider Westeros ecosystem is humming. New seasons of multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs on HBO, the stage play The Mad King and various franchise anniversaries all give 2024 the feel of a year in which Martin's creation is unusually visible again. Fans connect those dots, and some inevitably hope that heightened corporate and cultural attention might align with the moment Martin finally types 'The End.'

Whether that is wishful thinking or a rough instinct that the story is edging closer to completion remains unknowable. With no firm timeline from Martin or Bantam, readers are left to do what they have been doing for years already: speculate, refresh the author's blog and wait for an announcement that, when it eventually comes, will almost certainly not arrive via a stray screenshot on 4chan.