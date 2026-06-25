Kai Trump has given viewers a rare look inside one of the world's most recognisable buildings, taking fans behind the scenes at the White House and revealing a feature closely associated with her grandfather, President Donald Trump.

In a YouTube vlog titled 'The White House UFC Fight', the 19-year-old granddaughter of the US president documented her visit to the Executive Mansion during the high-profile UFC Freedom 250 event. The video quickly attracted attention online, with many viewers particularly intrigued by her glimpse of Trump's famous Diet Coke button.

The behind-the-scenes footage offered an unusually personal look at life inside the White House, combining family moments, event preparations, and rarely seen details from within the presidential residence.

Kai Trump Opens The Doors To The White House

Kai's vlog offers a behind-the-scenes look at life inside the White House, taking viewers through parts of the historic residence while documenting preparations for UFC Freedom 250 and the event itself.

Throughout the video, the president's granddaughter shares personal observations and moments with family members, providing a more informal perspective than a traditional White House tour. The vlog also features appearances from several members of the Trump family as guests gathered for the high-profile occasion.

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The tour was filmed around UFC Freedom 250, the mixed martial arts event staged on the White House South Lawn as part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary and President Trump's 80th birthday. The South Lawn hosted the first UFC fights ever held at the White House, drawing thousands of spectators and significant media attention.

Kai's footage captures the atmosphere surrounding the historic event, including interactions with UFC figures and scenes showcasing the scale of the spectacle as it unfolded on White House grounds.

The Diet Coke Button Draws Attention

One of the most talked-about moments in Kai's White House tour came when she showed viewers her grandfather's famous Diet Coke button inside the Oval Office.

While giving a glimpse of the US President's workspace, Kai pointed out the gold accents throughout the room, joking that her grandfather's preference for the colour was impossible to miss.

'He loves gold. This is like his favourite thing on the planet if you guys haven't noticed,' she said.

Kai then moved behind the Resolute Desk, where she showed viewers a gold tray containing Sharpies before drawing attention to the red button that has long intrigued White House visitors.

'He has a Diet Coke button. So if he presses the red button, Diet Coke comes out,' she explained.

The device has become part of White House folklore after generating headlines during both of Trump's administrations. Positioned on the president's desk, the button allows him to alert staff. However, it gained notoriety because many visitors initially assumed it was linked to something far more consequential than a soft drink request.

Trump later clarified that the button was used to order a Diet Coke, turning it into one of the most recognisable pieces of White House trivia. Its appearance in Kai's vlog quickly became a talking point online, with the small red button once again drawing attention as one of the quirkiest features of the Oval Office.