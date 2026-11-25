Donald Trump's reported NVIDIA holdings could have increased in value by up to $15 million following Jensen Huang's reinstatement as chief executive on 23 November, according to an estimate based on reported financial disclosures.

Huang's return followed a leadership crisis and reports about his personal life. Trump had publicly defended the executive earlier in November and subsequently claimed he had persuaded the company to restore him to the position.

Jensen Huang's Return and the Estimated Gain

The calculation rests on the upper limit of Trump's reported investment, rather than a confirmed number of shares. The disclosures reportedly indicated that he could have held up to 370,000 NVIDIA shares as of 30 September.

Following Huang's reinstatement on Monday, 23 November, NVIDIA shares reportedly rose approximately 31.5%, adding nearly $950 billion (£727.33 billion) to the company's market value. The estimated gain of up to $15 million (£11.48 million) was based on the maximum reported holding.

The market-value increase relates to NVIDIA as a whole. The potential $15 million gain concerns the estimated rise in the value of Trump's reported investment.

Neither establishes that Trump received money from selling shares. His exact share count remains unconfirmed, and the reported disclosures concern holdings as of 30 September.

The account does not establish whether Trump retained the same holdings when Huang returned in November. The estimate therefore leaves unresolved both the size of his investment at the time of the rally and the value of any actual increase.

Trump Claims a Role in Jensen Huang's Reinstatement

Trump publicly claimed credit for influencing the board's decision to bring Huang back.

'I spoke to them, let me put it that way,' he stated in an interview. 'And I convinced them . . . I made the deal.'

He presented Huang's leadership as important to the American economy. 'The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,' Trump stated.

Trump also described the executive as a 'Great Patriot and a National Treasure' and stated that the government had no evidence Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct.

Earlier in November, Trump had dismissed suggestions that Huang should lose his position. He described him as an 'honorable guy' and defended his contribution to the country.

Trump's celebrations included what was described as an AI-edited image depicting Huang holding a red bra above his head, with apparent bloodstains on his face. An NVIDIA flag and a cheering crowd appeared in the background, recreating elements of the photograph taken after Trump's 2024 assassination attempt.

Trump's claimed role in Huang's reinstatement, alongside the potential increase in his reported NVIDIA investment, drew criticism on X.

'One of the perks of being President is you can make money on your stock just by telling a company board what to do,' one user wrote.

Another post alleged 'blatant market manipulation'. Those accusations are not findings of wrongdoing. The reporting does not establish market manipulation or that Trump intervened for personal financial gain.

Jensen Huang Promises Employees Better Leadership

Employees reportedly welcomed Huang with applause when he returned to NVIDIA's offices on 23 November following the board's unanimous decision to reinstate him.

Addressing the gathering, Huang apologised for the uncertainty and disruption surrounding his departure. He thanked employees for another opportunity to lead the company and promised to improve his leadership.

'Thank you all for the second chances. I'm gonna be a better CEO the second time around,' he told the gathering.