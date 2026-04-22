Prince William and Princess Kate were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where the four senior royals marked what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday alongside the King and Queen in London.

The appearance of Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the centenary reception has prompted renewed talk that the quartet now form a new 'Fab Four' at the heart of the Royal Family.

At Buckingham Palace this week, the cameras instead lingered on the Prince and Princess of Wales standing and chatting with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in Marble Hall. The four were seen talking through the day's events and reportedly sharing a cocktail in memory of the late Queen, who died in 2022.

Around 190 guests were invited to the centenary reception, including representatives from some of Elizabeth II's patronages such as Cancer Research UK, the British Red Cross Society, the Jockey Club, the Royal Kennel Club and the Army Benevolent Fund.

Prince William And Princess Kate Appear In A New Royal Line Up

In this newer version of the royal line‑up, Prince William and Princess Kate remain the central future‑facing figures, but the presence of Edward and Sophie adds a bridging generation between the King and his heir.

Edward, now in his sixties, is some 16 years younger than King Charles III but 19 years older than William, and has long been regarded as a stabilising figure in the background.

Commentators frequently describe him as a quiet 'glue' between senior and younger royals, and his promotion to Duke of Edinburgh in 2023 formalised that role. Sophie, who married into the family in 1999, has gradually become one of the most active working royals, and her rapport with Catherine is often highlighted at joint engagements.

The public mood around this emerging foursome is inevitably coloured by the vacuum left by Harry and Meghan. Not so long ago, the future of the monarchy was being sold on the promise of two couples of similar age sharing the load. After what one report called a 'mammoth dispute', Harry relocated to the United States, published Spare and confirmed he had stepped away from being a working royal in September 2020. William and Kate, by contrast, stayed firmly in post and have increasingly been cast as the mainstay of a 'slimmed‑down' monarchy.

The 'Fab Four' Steps Up Royal Duties As Queen's Legacy Memorial Takes Shape

The centenary events underlined that reality. Before the evening reception, the King and Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester travelled to the British Museum to view final models for the planned national memorial to Elizabeth II.

A design shown to the royals included a 7.3‑metre statue of a young Queen Elizabeth in St James's Park, along with a new glass bridge.

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Later, as guests gathered in Buckingham Palace's Marble Hall, William and Kate arrived to join the wider family. Catherine wore a light pink A‑line dress, while William opted for a dark, clean‑cut suit. Sophie paid her own tribute to the late monarch with a white shirtdress featuring a riding‑boot print, and Edward chose a red tie decorated with horses.

Inside, William was seen working the room in the way that has become familiar at large receptions. In one light‑hearted exchange with centenarian guest Joan Hollingworth, he reportedly joked: 'I can't believe you are 100! Do we need to call security? Have you snuck in?'

Edward And Sophie's Role Alongside Prince William And Princess Kate

The King and Queen led the centenary proceedings, but photographs released afterwards focused heavily on the cluster of working royals surrounding them, including the Waleses and the Edinburghs.

Edward's schedule that day underlined his position. Earlier, he and Sophie had accompanied the King and Queen to the British Museum for the memorial briefing before moving to the Palace reception.

William and Kate, returning to engagements after a quieter period following the Easter holidays, slotted into the afternoon programme, reinforcing the sense of a family sharing the burden of a busy royal diary.

The 'Fab Four' label was originally attached to William and Catherine when they worked closely with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the years after both couples married. It was a neat media shorthand for a modern, energetic royal frontline.

That image unravelled rapidly after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020, followed by a memoir, interviews and a series of criticisms of the institution and of William and Kate personally. The original foursome is now locked in a deep rift, and the Sussexes live in the United States, outside the system they were once billed as leading.