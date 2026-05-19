Clarkson's Farm Season 5 teases wild twists and turns, including a glimpse of Jeremy Clarkson's heart attack aftermath.

New footage from Clarkson's Farm Season 5 shows Jeremy Clarkson being rushed to hospital after a heart emergency, fuelling fan speculation about his health. The trailer's upbeat tone gives way to a brief scene showing Clarkson in a hospital bed covered in monitoring wires, followed by an ominous revelation.

'You've got three arteries that feed your heart to keep it pumping,' Clarkson tells his farm manager Kaleb Cooper. 'My heart wasn't getting any blood.' That proved to be life-threatening in a prior scene showing an ambulance speeding down a country lane toward the emergency room.

The show's producers say this harrowing sequence will be part of the upcoming Prime Video run, which premieres on 3 June.

In another scene, Clarkson is seen talking to a woman, who said her mother 'dropped dead of a heart attack at 67.' 'There you go, you see? Cheery news,' Clarkson, 65, responded in jest.

Jeremy Clarkson Ignores Doctor's Orders After Health Scare

In 2024, Clarkson confirmed he had undergone heart surgery after doctors told him that he was potentially days away from dying. He was rushed to the hospital shortly after, and a stent was inserted in his heart to clear his arteries.

He appeared to be heeding his doctor's orders in one scene, while considering a request to speak at a farmers' protest in London. 'The doctor told me not to speak. Amazon's told me not to speak,' he told his agricultural Charlie Ireland. Clarkson is later shown delivering a speech to the protesters.

The Season 5 trailer also returns to the lighter, chaotic rhythms of Diddly Squat Farm, showing Clarkson dealing with new technology and other farm mishaps. The health scare appeared to be a hiccup in the chaotic routine, framing the emergency as just another day of broader farm life.

What Can Fans Expect from Clarkson's Farm Season 5?

Fans can expect more curveballs thrown at Clarkson's Farm in Season 5, including the threat of 'restrictions' imposed on Diddly Squat. The trailer also shows juxtaposed scenes of Clarkson ranting about a driverless tractor 'that's basically taking my job' and later rejoicing that the equipment malfunctioned.

Clarkson's Farm producer Andy Wilman acknowledged the show would have to end sometime, but it will continue for as long as Jeremy Clarkson is willing to do another season. The latter said that it depends on whether there's a good story to tell in a recently confirmed sixth season.

Producer Wants Clarkson's Farm to Quit While It's Ahead

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'You can't have that thing where you have done one series too many and people say, "That's bollocks now, it's a busted flush,"' Wilman said in an Extraordinary Life Stories podcast. 'So you have to discipline yourself to say, "We end this now while we still have an audience."'

'If Jeremy can't think of anything to do or say, then that would be the end of it – it hasn't happened yet, but that's the agreement he has with Amazon,' he explained. 'Every series we have is a bonus, alluding to previous shows Top Gear and The Grand Tour.

Clarkson's Farm continues to gain a following as one of Prime Video's most-streamed TV shows. Wilman confirmed the series is 'the most joyous thing to edit,' having collaborated with Jeremy Clarkson in the aforementioned shows.