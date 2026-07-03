Ashley Tisdale is turning her viral 'toxic mom group' drama into a Netflix comedy.

The series, called Toxic Moms, is described as a 'dark half-hour comedy following a sleep-deprived new mom who's drawn into a clique of cool, wealthy mothers.'

The synopsis continues: 'But when the group reveals its darker side, the series asks: in the isolation of motherhood, how far would you go to taste community?'

Tisdale shared the news on Instagram, writing: 'I guess we all can be a little toxic.'

The actress, who shares two daughters with her husband Christopher French, is expected to star in the series and will also serve as an executive producer. Sabrina Jalees (Mating Season, Search Party) and Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe, Beef) are also attached to the project.

The announcement comes after Tisdale wrote her now-viral essay Breaking Up with My Toxic Mom Group, published by The Cut in January.

About the 'Toxic Mom Group' Drama

In her essay, Tisdale wrote that she believed she found her 'village' and felt energized being around women who understood the challenges of being a mother.

However, according to the actress, the group started making plans without her. They began excluding her from gatherings, and she only found out about the group hangouts through social media.

'I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me. At first, I tried not to take things personally. It's not like people aren't allowed to get together without me — and maybe there were perfectly good reasons that I hadn't been invited,' she wrote.

'I could sense a growing distance between me and the other members of the group, who seemed to not even care that I wasn't around much,' she added.

Ultimately, Tisdale decided to leave the group and sent them a message that things were 'too high school' for her.

'This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore,' she said.

Despite the fallout, Tisdale emphasised that she did not consider the women to be bad people (except one), but felt that the group dynamic had become unhealthy for her.

'To be clear, I have never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.) But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me, anyway,' she wrote.

Celebrity Moms React to Tisdale's Viral Essay

As her essay went viral, fans began speculating about the identities of the mothers involved. Photos circulated online showing Tisdale with a group that included Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor, and Mandy Moore, fueling widespread discussion on social media.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February, Duff said she was saddened by the situation.

'I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was pretty taken aback and felt just sad,' she said. 'It sucks to read something that's not true, and it sucks on behalf of, like, six women and all of their lives,' she added.

Additionally, Trainor revealed that Tisdale apologised that her name 'got dragged in.'

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'I felt bad that she was ever that sad, and I think it was just a lot of miscommunication and confusion. I don't know what happened, but I wish them all the best,' Trainor told US Weekly.

Meanwhile, Moore said she found the situation 'very upsetting.'

'The most important thing in my life is being a kind person and, like, that legacy of kindness, and anyone even insinuating that that might not be the case and with the company that I choose to keep is very upsetting,' she said. 'I'd say that was the biggest takeaway, sort of the shock of like, 'Wow,"' Moore said during an appearance on Andy Cohen Live.