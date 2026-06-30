Two women who spent a combined 13 years dating the same man have become an unlikely viral sensation after revealing they fell in love with each other and are now engaged.

Destiny, who says her former partner, Nick, left her for a 19-year-old colleague after their four-year relationship, shared the remarkable journey in a TikTok video that has amassed more than 24.3 million views, turning a painful break-up into one of the platform's most talked-about love stories.

The Viral TikTok Reveals Unexpected Love Story

Posting under the handle @bellagothsgirlfriend, Destiny shared the story as part of TikTok's popular 'My Why' trend, captioning the video: 'My unexpected why. Thanks, big guy!'

Rather than telling the story outright, the slideshow gradually pieces together the timeline. It first introduces Nick, explaining that Destiny spent four years with him and shares a son with him, before revealing that Libby had dated him for nine years before their relationship ended.

The video then explains that Nick ended his relationship with Destiny after having an affair with a 19-year-old colleague.

The final slide delivers the unexpected twist, showing Destiny and Libby's engagement photograph alongside the caption: 'This is me and Libby's engagement picture. Thanks, Nick. That's my why.'

The post quickly resonated with viewers, with thousands praising the couple's unexpected journey.

Friendship Came Before Romance

In a follow-up storytime video, Destiny and Libby explained that their relationship developed naturally rather than as an act of revenge against their former partner.

Destiny said she had known about Libby throughout her relationship with Nick and had often admired her from afar on social media. However, the pair did not meet until after Destiny's relationship ended, when a mutual friend introduced them.

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They soon became close friends, spending around three months together before beginning a romantic relationship.

The couple stressed there was 'no crossover', explaining they only explored their feelings once they were both single.

Recalling the moment their relationship changed, Destiny said she was unsure whether Libby felt the same way until the end of one evening together.

As Libby was about to leave, she told Destiny: 'I mean, we can kiss. I am single now.'

Destiny admitted she immediately thought it was her 'dream come true', adding that after their first kiss, 'we just never stopped.'

Around six weeks after they officially began dating, Destiny proposed to Libby with a moss agate engagement ring. The pair said their relationship grew out of genuine friendship rather than the heartbreak that first connected them.

The Ex-Boyfriend's Reaction

Destiny also said she has remained out of contact with Nick since their split, although relatives occasionally pass on updates because he still works with her uncle.

According to her family, Nick said he was 'not mad' about the relationship and instead found it 'funny'. He also claimed Libby would eventually annoy Destiny enough for the relationship to end, a prediction the couple laughed off.

The couple also revealed that Nick later proposed to and married the colleague with whom he had the affair after Destiny and Libby announced their engagement. They added that Nick was around 30 when the affair began, while the colleague was 19.

Destiny ended her viral video with the same message that launched the trend: 'Thanks, Nick. That's my why.'