Philanthropist Melinda French Gates has condemned convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, describing him as 'evil' in a new interview. The sharp criticism surfaced just days after her ex-husband, Microsoft co‑founder Bill Gates, gave closed‑door testimony to the US Congress about his past interactions with the financier.

In a recent conversation with The Guardian, the advocate disclosed that her single encounter with Epstein left her deeply unsettled. The interview highlighted her lingering emotional distress, revealing that the meeting triggered nightmares and provoked visible discomfort.

Why Melinda French Gates Called Epstein 'Evil'

French Gates did not hold back when recalling her visceral reaction to the financier. She challenged the interviewer on the universal experience of confronting malevolence.

'Have you ever in your life been around somebody that you just know is evil?' she asked. She stressed the importance of intuition, adding, 'We need to listen to our feelings about people.'

During the exchange, she made her revulsion clear. She labelled him an 'abhorrent human being, a horrid man', while directing her compassion towards the numerous survivors. 'My heart goes out to the young girls,' she stated, as reported by The Independent, underscoring a broader critique of institutional failures surrounding the prolonged exploitation of vulnerable minors.

French Gates strongly criticised the American justice system for failing to stop the offender sooner. She asserted that authorities had ample opportunities to intervene. 'The justice system didn't do its job. It did not do its job. Full stop. This could have been stopped,' she remarked. She reinforced her stance by stating, 'If we don't want children to be harmed, the justice system has to work.'

The emotional toll of the discussion was palpable, according to CNN, with French Gates becoming visibly distressed as she revisited the encounter. The philanthropist ultimately indicated her reluctance to entertain further inquiries regarding the traumatic subject.

Worth a read.

"Have you ever been around someone you just know is evil?" -- Melinda French Gates on meeting Jeffrey Epsteinhttps://t.co/DwJGOLlAr0 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) June 13, 2026

How Bill Gates Addressed a 'Grave Error' in Congress

French Gates' remarks came in the same week Bill Gates appeared before the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about his past contact with Epstein. In prepared remarks and subsequent reporting on the closed‑door session, Gates said Epstein had tried to pressure him by using information about extramarital affairs, describing it as an attempt at blackmail.

Read more 'A Grave Error in Judgment': Bill Gates Claims His Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was Purely Professional 'A Grave Error in Judgment': Bill Gates Claims His Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was Purely Professional

Gates told lawmakers he had never witnessed any criminal conduct himself and said he did not fully understand the extent of Epstein's offences at the time of their meetings. He repeated that he had met Epstein to discuss potential fundraising for global health projects, and stressed that he now views those meetings as a serious misjudgment.

Publicly, the Microsoft co‑founder has framed the relationship as 'a grave error in judgment', saying he should never have met Epstein in the first place. A spokesperson and representatives of the Gates Foundation have also said he has 'taken responsibility' for that mistake in internal discussions with staff.

Finding Solace in Philanthropy and Redefining Success

Since her 2021 divorce, French Gates has shifted her professional priorities towards championing healthcare and fostering empowerment frameworks. The advocate has pledged approximately $215 million (£170 million) towards vital health programmes and female representation in sectors like technology and public office through her organisation, Pivotal Ventures.

'When women step into their full power, we have a different lens on society,' she articulated. She formally departed from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2024 to focus on independent efforts, concentrating on women's health, reproductive care and closing long-ignored gaps in services such as menopause and maternal mental health.

Despite the personal toll of recent controversies, the philanthropist continues to find purpose in her advocacy. She noted that she rarely focuses on her legacy, instead considering the future her two granddaughters will inherit. 'I think we're all only on this Earth for a blink of an eye, and I never, in my wildest dreams, thought I would end up with these kinds of resources,' she explained. She added, 'It's been just a huge privilege, but I feel like, OK, well, if I've got them, I have had this belief for a long time that to whom much is given, much is expected.'

She measures her success through individual human impact rather than raw data. She frequently cites a poem by Bessie Anderson Stanley to define her core mission: 'To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived, that is to have succeeded.'

This philosophy was evident during her recent trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where she visited a women's health clinic she helped rebuild. She spent her time there learning how the facility is integrating crucial mental health services into maternal care — a deeply personal cause for her.

When asked by The Guardian about her current state of mind following a turbulent few years, French Gates was definitive, stating with real feeling that she is 'very happy'.