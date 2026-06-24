Bill Gates has admitted having affairs with three women, naming them publicly for the first time after a 138-page congressional transcript revealed his evidence to lawmakers investigating Jeffrey Epstein.

In testimony before the House Oversight Committee on 10 June 2026, the Microsoft co-founder confirmed relationships with two Russian women, bridge player Mila Antonova and nuclear physicist Karima Nigmatulina, and with medical entrepreneur Dr Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt. Their names, previously redacted from released documents, emerged on 23 June 2026 when the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform published the full transcript. None of the three women has been accused of any wrongdoing.

The Bridge Prodigy: Mila Antonova

Antonova and Gates first crossed paths in the summer of 2009, when they met at the North American Bridge Championships in Washington DC. She was in her early twenties; Gates was 54. Born and raised in Russia, she studied management at the Tolyatti Management Institute, developed a passion for bridge, and later moved to the United States, where she founded a bridge club.

In a YouTube video from 2010, Antonova gave a presentation about bridge and discussed meeting Gates at the tournament, showing a photograph of the two of them together. In 2013, she attempted to raise $500,000 to launch an online bridge school called BridgePlanet. Through Gates' adviser Boris Nikolic, she was introduced to Epstein, who paid her tuition fees at a software programming school that same year. She later told the Wall Street Journal: 'I simply thought he was a successful businessman who wanted to help. I am horrified by Epstein and what he did.'

The Nuclear Physicist: Karima Nigmatulina

Karima Nigmatulina is a Russian nuclear physicist educated at Princeton and MIT. The PhD holder currently serves as general manager of a Moscow-based company called Asterus. Hers is a career defined by rigorous science: she has published at least 17 research papers, with her work cited more than 570 times.

Gates revealed in his testimony that he met Nigmatulina through her work on 'disease modelling and nuclear fission', during which time she was working for TerraPower, a company in which Gates was an investor. Gates also referenced meeting Nigmatulina in London, a detail corroborated in the Epstein files. She has not made any public comment in connection with the proceedings.

🚨 In my previous post I asked: who is "Karima" — the second woman Epstein named alongside "Mila" in his 2013 private threat assessment against Bill Gates?



The Epstein Files answer that question.



Documents: EFTA00944601, EFTA00646763, EFTA02007760



October 3, 2012. Epstein… https://t.co/Z5IzI4zO1B pic.twitter.com/nULJT8lC5x — Sayer Ji (@sayerjigmi) March 3, 2026

The Medical Entrepreneur: Dr Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt

While still a student at Harvard Medical School, Dr Jacobs founded IntelligentMDx after losing a patient to a staph infection. She raised £30m ($40m) in funding, and the company developed five FDA-cleared products before being sold to Qiagen. Scientific American named her as one of the top 50 innovators in science and technology, and the World Economic Forum selected her as a Young Global Leader.

According to the transcript, Gates said his affair with Dr Jacobs occurred before 2010, predating his first meeting with Epstein in 2011. Lawmakers showed Gates an email in which Epstein referenced Dr Jacobs; Gates said he had been unaware that Epstein knew of the relationship and suggested Nikolic, who had professional ties to both, may have been the source.

Bill Gates de Bal Tuzağına düşüp tüm teknolojiyi çaldırdı mı?



Bill Gates, yaptığı açıklamada eşini Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt ve Rus nükleer bilimci Karima Nigmatulina ile aldattığını söyledi.



Eşine onu aldattığını anlattığını fakat eşinin kendisiyle boşanmayı istemediğini… pic.twitter.com/gWoYrKnmza — RUSEN || Press (@RusenPress) June 24, 2026

Epstein, Leverage And The Fallout For Gates

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After Gates attempted to end his relationship with Epstein, the convicted sex offender tried to use knowledge of the affairs to force his way back into Gates' life, though he never explicitly threatened him, Gates testified. Gates confirmed he had told Melinda about the relationships before their 2021 divorce, describing those conversations as 'very distressing' for her, though he noted that divorce was not on the table at the time. Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The three women now identified in the transcript are, first and foremost, accomplished professionals, and it is Epstein's alleged conduct, not theirs, that remains the subject of congressional scrutiny.