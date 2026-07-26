German police have launched a nationwide manhunt after a deadly attack near Berlin's Christopher Street Day Pride celebrations left one person dead and at least 16 others injured on Saturday night. Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man identified only as Abdul B, who they say is known to police through Islamist circles, although investigators stressed they have not yet established a motive or fully reconstructed the sequence of events.

This year, hundreds of thousands of people gathered across Berlin over the weekend for one of Europe's largest Pride events. The annual celebration, which began with a pro-democracy rally on Friday and continued with Saturday's parade, was cut short after a white van drove into people near Tiergarten park close to the Brandenburg Gate, prompting a major emergency response.

Berlin Pride Attack Sparks Massive Manhunt

Police said the vehicle swerved into Tiergarten shortly before 10 pm, striking several pedestrians before crashing into a tree. Officers later discovered the van abandoned, leading investigators to believe the suspect or suspects fled the scene on foot.

Authorities said several victims also appeared to have been stabbed during the incident, though investigators are still working to establish precisely how events unfolded.

On Sunday, police and prosecutors issued a public wanted notice for Abdul B, warning members of the public not to approach him because he may be armed and dangerous. A large-scale search involving helicopters and officers from several German states continued across the capital.

Berlin police spokesperson Florian Nath confirmed the suspect had previously come to the attention of law enforcement.

'The suspect is known to police. He is known to us as a member of Islamist circles here in Berlin, and our search for this person is proceeding at full speed,' Nath said.

He cautioned against drawing premature conclusions about the attack.

'We still have no information whatsoever regarding his specific motives, the exact sequence of events, or his role in the crime itself,' he added.

The Berlin Fire Department said one person died in the attack, while at least 16 others were injured, several of them critically. Emergency crews established a helicopter landing site near the Reichstag to transfer casualties to hospitals as first responders worked through the night.

Community Left Reeling After Attack

The violence overshadowed what had begun as a day of celebration for Germany's LGBTQ+ community.

Known nationally as Christopher Street Day, the annual event commemorates the Stonewall uprising in New York and has been held in West Berlin since 1979. This year's parade carried the slogan 'Taking a stand is hot', which organisers said reflected growing hostility towards queer people in Germany.

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More than 80 decorated floats and 50 walking groups travelled through central Berlin before the programme was interrupted by the attack.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said those responsible would face justice.

He said he and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt would 'push to make sure this horrific act is fully investigated and punished'.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner described the violence as an assault on the city's identity.

'Following a peaceful and colourful CSD, the rally for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal manner,' he said on X. 'Berlin is the city of freedom – and our freedom has today been attacked in the most appalling way. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends.'

Among those attending the event was Julian Methig, who spoke of the emotional toll on the LGBTQ+ community.

'It's one of the worst days for the queer community and a day I personally hoped I'd never have to experience ... I'm shocked,' he said.

The attack comes after heightened security concerns in Germany over a series of deadly vehicle and knife attacks in recent years. Earlier on Saturday, police arrested one person for resisting officers during a far-right counter-protest linked to the Pride event.

Campaigners had already warned before this year's parade that hostility towards LGBTQ+ people had been increasing, citing both the rise in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party and a growing number of Islamist-inspired attacks.

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether Saturday night's violence was ideologically motivated, and police have urged the public not to speculate while the manhunt and investigation remain ongoing.